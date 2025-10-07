The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 Trailer Released

Real housewives of beverly hills
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS -- Season:10 -- Pictured: (l-r) Garcelle Beauvais, Denise Richards, Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave -- (Photo by: John Tsiavis/Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season ten trailer has been released and we have it here to share with you. We have fights, sex revelations, accusations…and that is only the first few seconds! Check it out now.

The new season begins April 15th at 8pm, only on Bravo.
