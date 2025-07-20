Paris Olympics 2024 Medal Winners Day 10
Paris Olympics 2024 Medal Winners Day 10

Sammi Turano

Paris Olympics 2024 Medal Winners Day 10

PARIS (AP) — The 2024 Olympics are underway. The United States led the medal standings after the eighth day of competition with host France second and China third, but more winners will join the list every day from July 27-Aug. 11. See which countries lead the medal count and the highlights in today’s schedule. Below is a list of all the medal winners, day by day.

Monday, Aug. 5

3X3 BASKETBALL

WOMEN

Gold: Germany

Silver: Spain

Bronze: United States

BADMINTON

MEN’S SINGLES

Gold: Viktor Axelsen, Denmark

Silver: Kunlavut Vitidsarn, Thailand

Bronze: Lee Zii Jia, Malaysia

WOMEN’S SINGLES

Gold: An Se-young, South Korea

Silver: He Bing Jiao, China

Bronze: Gregoria Mariska Tunjung, Indonesia

CANOE SLALOM

MEN’S KAYAK CROSS

Gold: Finn Butcher, New Zealand

Silver: Joseph Clarke, Britain

Bronze: Noah Hegge, Germany

WOMEN’S KAYAK CROSS

Gold: Noemie Fox, Australia

Silver: Angele Hug, France

Bronze: Kimberley Woods, Britain

CYCLING TRACK

WOMEN’S TEAM SPRINT

Gold: Britain

Silver: New Zealand

Bronze: Germany

GYMNASTICS

MEN’S HORIZONTAL BAR

Gold: Shinnosuke Oka, Japan

Silver: Angel Barajas, Colombia

Bronze: Zhang Boheng, China and Tang Chia-hung, Taiwan

MEN’S PARALLEL BARS

Gold: Zou Jingyuan, China

Silver: Illia Kovtun, Ukraine

Bronze: Shinnosuke Oka, Japan

WOMEN’S BALANCE BEAM

Gold: Alice D’Amato, Italy

Silver: Zhou Yaqin, China

Bronze: Manila Esposito, Italy

WOMEN’S FLOOR EXERCISE

Gold: Rebeca Andrade, Brazil

Silver: Simone Biles, United States

Bronze: Jordan Chiles, United States

SHOOTING

MEN’S 25M RAPID FIRE PISTOL

Gold: Li Yuehong, China

Silver: Cho Yeong-jae, South Korea

Bronze: Wang Xinjie, China

MIXED TEAM SKEET

Gold: Diana Bacosi and Gabriele Rossetti, Italy

Silver: Austen Smith and Vincent Hancock, United States

Bronze: Jiang Yiting and Lyu Jianlin, China

TRACK AND FIELD

MEN’S POLE VAULT

Gold: Armand Duplantis, Sweden

Silver: Sam Kendricks, United States

Bronze: Emmanouil Karalis, Greece

WOMEN’S 800M

Gold: Keely Hodgkinson, Britain

Silver: Tsige Duguma, Ethiopia

Bronze: Mary Moraa, Kenya

WOMEN’S 5000M

Gold: Beatrice Chebet

Silver: Faith Kipyegon, Kenya

Bronze: Sifan Hassan, Netherlands

WOMEN’S DISCUS THROW

Gold: Valerie Allman, United States

