Paris Olympics 2024 Medal Winners Day 10
Originally posted on September 30, 2024 @ 3:22 am
Via AP:
PARIS (AP) — The 2024 Olympics are underway. The United States led the medal standings after the eighth day of competition with host France second and China third, but more winners will join the list every day from July 27-Aug. 11. See which countries lead the medal count and the highlights in today’s schedule. Below is a list of all the medal winners, day by day.
Monday, Aug. 5
3X3 BASKETBALL
WOMEN
Gold: Germany
Silver: Spain
Bronze: United States
BADMINTON
MEN’S SINGLES
Gold: Viktor Axelsen, Denmark
Silver: Kunlavut Vitidsarn, Thailand
Bronze: Lee Zii Jia, Malaysia
WOMEN’S SINGLES
Gold: An Se-young, South Korea
Silver: He Bing Jiao, China
Bronze: Gregoria Mariska Tunjung, Indonesia
CANOE SLALOM
MEN’S KAYAK CROSS
Gold: Finn Butcher, New Zealand
Silver: Joseph Clarke, Britain
Bronze: Noah Hegge, Germany
WOMEN’S KAYAK CROSS
Gold: Noemie Fox, Australia
Silver: Angele Hug, France
Bronze: Kimberley Woods, Britain
CYCLING TRACK
WOMEN’S TEAM SPRINT
Gold: Britain
Silver: New Zealand
Bronze: Germany
GYMNASTICS
MEN’S HORIZONTAL BAR
Gold: Shinnosuke Oka, Japan
Silver: Angel Barajas, Colombia
Bronze: Zhang Boheng, China and Tang Chia-hung, Taiwan
MEN’S PARALLEL BARS
Gold: Zou Jingyuan, China
Silver: Illia Kovtun, Ukraine
Bronze: Shinnosuke Oka, Japan
WOMEN’S BALANCE BEAM
Gold: Alice D’Amato, Italy
Silver: Zhou Yaqin, China
Bronze: Manila Esposito, Italy
WOMEN’S FLOOR EXERCISE
Gold: Rebeca Andrade, Brazil
Silver: Simone Biles, United States
Bronze: Jordan Chiles, United States
SHOOTING
MEN’S 25M RAPID FIRE PISTOL
Gold: Li Yuehong, China
Silver: Cho Yeong-jae, South Korea
Bronze: Wang Xinjie, China
MIXED TEAM SKEET
Gold: Diana Bacosi and Gabriele Rossetti, Italy
Silver: Austen Smith and Vincent Hancock, United States
Bronze: Jiang Yiting and Lyu Jianlin, China
TRACK AND FIELD
MEN’S POLE VAULT
Gold: Armand Duplantis, Sweden
Silver: Sam Kendricks, United States
Bronze: Emmanouil Karalis, Greece
WOMEN’S 800M
Gold: Keely Hodgkinson, Britain
Silver: Tsige Duguma, Ethiopia
Bronze: Mary Moraa, Kenya
WOMEN’S 5000M
Gold: Beatrice Chebet
Silver: Faith Kipyegon, Kenya
Bronze: Sifan Hassan, Netherlands
WOMEN’S DISCUS THROW
Gold: Valerie Allman, United States
Silver: Feng Bin, China
Bronze: Sandra Elkasevic, Croatia
TRIATHLON
MIXED RELAY
Gold: Germany
Silver: United States
Bronze: Britain