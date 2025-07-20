Devin Haman and Dan Holtz Interviewed

Wellness centers are all the rage these days. They help people with all sorts of health issues, find ways to encourage others to look and feel their very best.

One of the best in the country is the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center in California. Run by Dan Holtz and Devin Haman, it offers all sorts of services to help people from all walks of life. Check out our exclusive interview below!