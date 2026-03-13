Jo Dee Messina Returns to Music

(Nashville, TN) – Chart-topping, 2x Grammy-nominated country music icon Jo Dee Messina, known for her powerful vocals and extensive catalog — including nine No. 1 hits and 16 Top 40 songs, as well as awards and nominations from Billboard, ACM’s, CMA’s, and AMA’s — is thrilled to announce that Bridges, her first new album in over 10 years, will be released this summer. The first single from the new album, “Some Bridges,” arrives today. Most albums reflect a season; Jo Dee Messina’s new album, Bridges, is 10 years’ worth of seasons rolled up into one. The love, the life, the pain, the fight, the learning — and the living through it all. “Some Bridges” was written with celebrated songwriters Kat Higgins (Carrie Underwood, Kenny Chesney, Ashley McBryde) and James T. Slater (Martina McBride, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw), and mixed by five-time Grammy-winning producer, engineer, and mixer Chris Lord-Alge. Lord-Alge has mixed many of Messina’s biggest songs, including the 1996 hit “Heads Carolina, Tails California” and is setting the emotional foundation for the new album, Bridges. On Bridges, Messina grapples with the notion that life is all about change — and sometimes that change is hard. “We are often told not to burn bridges — and it’s good advice,” says Messina. “I’ve lived long enough to know that’s true. But there are also exceptions, and sometimes it’s OK to let that baby burn. In life, sometimes we just need to look forward and keep going.” WATCH “SOME BRIDGES” OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO