Jo Dee Messina Returns to Music
Jo Dee Messina Returns to Music
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(Nashville, TN) – Chart-topping, 2x Grammy-nominated country music icon Jo Dee Messina, known for her powerful vocals and extensive catalog — including nine No. 1 hits and 16 Top 40 songs, as well as awards and nominations from Billboard, ACM’s, CMA’s, and AMA’s — is thrilled to announce that Bridges, her first new album in over 10 years, will be released this summer. The first single from the new album, “Some Bridges,” arrives today.
Most albums reflect a season; Jo Dee Messina’s new album, Bridges, is 10 years’ worth of seasons rolled up into one. The love, the life, the pain, the fight, the learning — and the living through it all.
“Some Bridges” was written with celebrated songwriters Kat Higgins (Carrie Underwood, Kenny Chesney, Ashley McBryde) and James T. Slater (Martina McBride, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw), and mixed by five-time Grammy-winning producer, engineer, and mixer Chris Lord-Alge. Lord-Alge has mixed many of Messina’s biggest songs, including the 1996 hit “Heads Carolina, Tails California” and is setting the emotional foundation for the new album, Bridges.
On Bridges, Messina grapples with the notion that life is all about change — and sometimes that change is hard. “We are often told not to burn bridges — and it’s good advice,” says Messina. “I’ve lived long enough to know that’s true. But there are also exceptions, and sometimes it’s OK to let that baby burn. In life, sometimes we just need to look forward and keep going.”
WATCH “SOME BRIDGES” OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO
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A true icon, Messina has become a North Star in the music world, carving a path for artists and inspiring the younger generation from Ella Langley and Lainey Wilson to Cole Swindell’s ode to “Heads Carolina, Tails California,” and Sierra Ferrell and Nikki Lane’s cover of “Lesson in Leavin’.” She’s more than merely a country icon. Her influence spreads across multiple generations and genres.
Over the past decade, though, Messina, like all of us, has encountered road bumps both minor and heartbreaking – loss, struggle, and sicknesses – her music, her children, and her faith have been key saviors in her life, and each is woven into the fabric of Bridges.
Messina has also announced several tour dates that will bring her to select markets across the country. The full itinerary is below. For all news and up-to-date information, please visit jodeemessina.com.
Jo Dee Messina On Tour:
Mar 15, 2026 – Ostrich Festival – Chandler, AZ
Mar 21, 2026 – Black Bear Casino Resort – Carlton, MN
Mar 25, 2026 – Grand Ole Opry House – Nashville, TN
Mar 27, 2026 – The Clarion at Brazosport College – Lake Jackson, TX
Mar 28, 2026 – Muskogee Civic Center – Muskogee, OK
Apr 23, 2026 – Blue Gate Performing Arts Center – Shipshewana, IN
Apr 24, 2026 – Packard Music Hall – Warren, OH
May 07, 2026 – Prairie Band Great Lakes Ballroom – Mayetta, KS
May 08, 2026 – Mystic Showroom – Prior Lake, MN
May 09, 2026 – Harrah’s Stir Concert Cove – Council Bluffs, IA
May 28, 2026 – Timber Rock Amphitheatre – Farmington, PA
May 29, 2026 – Holiday Trav-L-Park – Virginia Beach, VA
May 30, 2026 – Dr Pepper Park at the Bridges – Roanoke, VA
Jun 11, 2026 – The Bluestone – Columbus, OH
Jun 12, 2026 – Carteret Performing Arts and Events Center – Carteret, NJ
Jun 13, 2026 – Bowl in the Pines – Sidney, ME
Jun 18, 2026 – American Music Theatre – Lancaster, PA
Jun 19, 2026 – Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom – Hampton, NH
Jun 20, 2026 – Foxwoods Resort Casino – Ledyard, CT
Jul 10, 2026 – Hodag Country Festival – Rhinelander, WI
Jul 17, 2026 – Saddle Up for St. Jude – Tuscumbia, AL
Jul 23, 2026 – Canyon County Fair – Caldwell, ID
Jul 24, 2026 – Mountain America Center – Idaho Falls, ID
Jul 25, 2026 – Cheyenne Frontier Days – Cheyenne, WY
Aug 06, 2026 – Streator Fest – Streator, IL
Aug 14, 2026 – Batavia Downs – Batavia, NY
Aug 29, 2026 – Cali Country Cruise 2026 – Long Beach, CA
Sep 06, 2026 – Twin Falls County Fair – Filer, ID
Oct 10, 2026 – GreyStone Amphitheater – Douglasville, GA
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JO DEE MESSINA
BRIDGES
Release Date: Summer 2026
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