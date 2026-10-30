Newlyweds Recap for 10/30/2026

Newlyweds on NBC opens with James and Jeanie celebrating the fact that they are married, looking back on their surprise wedding and comparing (and contrasting) it to Romeo and Juliet.

They decide to tell Dan, Lolo and Poppy in person….and also have Arvid join them as a surprise….thanks to his social media stalking.

Arvid spills the beans while the kids lecture Jeanie about being impulsive and Dan lectures James about ruining their Golden Girls life plan.

Lolo tries to give James a man to man talk, warning him not to hurt his mom.

Arvid gives the newlyweds six pounds of raw herring.

Poppy is upset that Arvid knew about the wedding before her.

Claudia comes in and is mad that Jeanie and James got married….still thinking that Jeanie is the maid.

Dan takes this opportunity to not be here and leaves.

Claudia tries to test their compatibility and sees there are a lot of things they didn’t think through. She tells Arvid to get divorce trout.

James and Jeanie decide it doesn’t matter where they live and decide to try living in both places before they decide where to permanently stay.

Arvid tries to leave without a place to stay….so he settles outside James’s house, getting caught in a hammock. They invite him to stay in the pool house.

James, Jeanie and the kids try to watch Real Housewives of Salt Lake City together, with James being confused.

Later on, they all get stuck in the bathroom, so Lolo suggests they all live in the home of ‘the Indiana Jones of philosophy professors’ as James crawls out the window to get them out.

Claudia goes back to James’s house and runs into Arvis before ‘shopping,’ which is code for taking stuff she wants that she left behind.

Arvid tells her that he wants to stay and work with James, so Claudia says she will make it happen, right down to getting him a visa.

James and Jeanie are still undecided on where to live, so decide to live separately for now.

Claudia and James argue over his changing life, which allows him to realize that he wants to be with Jeanie all the time. She mentions his roast chicken, which he thinks will win Jeanie over once and for all….but no chicken for Claudia!

The kids talk to Jeanie about the whole living situation, with them staying at the house, while Jeanie moves in with James.

Speaking of James, he surprises Jeanie with a date night to woo her into moving in…..complete with city noise recordings and roast chicken…..with the kids and Arvid there to join them for the meal.

The episode ends with them watching Arvid’s version of reality TV.

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