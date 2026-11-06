Newlyweds Recap for 11/6/2026

Jeanie and James try to get used to living together while in the honeymoon phase…..and soon realize that they like the same side of the bed and can’t floss and groom in front of each other.

They realize they should plan a honeymoon, but work is getting in the way. In the meantime, they decide to combine things from Paris, Budapest and Japan all in one for a mini-moon at home.

Arvid has chugged a ton of coffee to try and stay awake since he cannot sleep due to the time change. Due to having all this time on his hands, he has been able to get all the stuff for the mini-moon.

The first surprise is a beautiful outfit and beret, followed by a French breakfast…..all with Arvid dressed as a mime. Everything is perfect….until Poppy and Lolo come home. Poppy is upset since her boyfriend dumped her….again.

Lolo translates Poppy’s meltdown while eating the food James provided and Jeanie decides to spend part of her time on her mini-moon and the rest with Poppy.

James is not happy but understands…until Claudia arrives to get her nude painting in the bedroom. He and Jeanie decide to set limits with everyone, with him talking to the kids and her talking to Claudia.

Jeanie tries to talk to Claudia, who stole the massage. Needless to say, it doesn’t go well since Claudia won’t listen or move the painting like Jeanie suggested they do while they wait for the movers to get it.

James doesn’t fare much better with the kids since Poppy wants her mom and not him.

Jeanie ends up stuck behind the painting she finally convinces Claudia to move.

James finally gets through to Poppy, and they all watch Sex and the City together.

Claudia and Jeanie enjoy sushi and sake until Jeanie has enough and kicks her out….but not until she finishes her sake. James and the kids come over and partake in the meal….and James wonders why Claudia is still there.

Everyone bonds while James and Jeanie look on, realizing the mini-moon may not have worked out, but they got a wedding reception instead…..so they all cheer to everything all at once.

The episode ends with Arvid kicking Claudia out, while he leaves so James and Jeanie can enjoy their mini-moon.

Click to rate this post! [Total: 0 Average: 0 ]

About the Author Sammi Turano Administrator Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. Visit Website View All Posts