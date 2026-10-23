Newlyweds Series Premiere Recap for 10/23/2026

Jeanie and James are supposed to be on a blind date set up by their friend Dan and almost bail….until they see each other in person.

Jeanie calls Dan to tell him she wants to bail, James calls Dan to say he thinks Jeanie is bailing. He tries to be mediator while making light of the situation.

James is divorced, Jeanie is a widow.

The date ends up going well….too well…..ending with them in bed together (with them having to stop for Gatorade and breakfast before having even more sex)….and being caught by Jeanie’s kids.

Jeanie adopted her son when he aged out of the system.

James is moving to Norway, leaving Jeanie going ‘WTF? and kissing him again, implying she wants more….soon.’

Once in Norway, James meets his assistant Arvid, who is a klutz with insane stories. He calls Jeanie about it and tells her about him while she and her kids cheer over the game and Arvid listens in, offering commentary and Jeanie refers to herself as his girlfriend.

Jeanie’s kids tease her about ‘Norway Dude.’ She sends him a sexy pic and they continue to bond. She talks about her bucket list and he says he thinks his list is her….while Arvid belts out a power ballad.

Jeanie goes to James’s house and runs into his ex-wife Claudia, who is in there marking her territory to the new ‘young thing’ knows that he once had ‘a real woman with a real body.’ Jeanie, not wanting to admit that she is the ‘hotsy totsy,’ plays along, pretending to be the cleaning lady, while Claudia complains about James, who, despite the great sex,’ always wanted silence and to work on his book….and would go to Norway instead of therapy.

Claudia sees the manuscript for the book and throws it around, which Jeanie has to clean up.

Jeanie and the kids…Poppy and Lolo, are in James’s house and scare him as he comes home. The kids are there because they helped fix the book and ended up crashing….and breaking the hot tub.

James says that he just needs alone time with her for things to be perfect. Jeanie says she has a wild, loving family and even became friends with Arvid. She also loves things loud…..and they conclude this won’t work.

Claudia goes to James’s house to get her coat and ‘the last fifteen years of her life.’ She gives him unsolicited advice and asks why they divorced. He says he cheated and she flounces off.

Poppy and Lolo are trying to cheer Jeanie up when James comes over dressed as the Ricola dude so they can ‘climb the Alps’ together….at a rock climbing class. They declare their love for each other instead of paying attention in class….and in rock climbing terms agree to get married.

Elvis chapel booked! They are off to Vegas to get married….but not before Claudia comes to the house accusing him of ‘humping the maid.’

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