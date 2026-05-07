Nation’s Dumbest to Air on Fox

FOX today announced the debut of Nation’s Dumbest, a new celebrity competition series that flips the traditional format on its head — because this is the only show where winning is the last thing anyone wants. Taking attendance as host is acclaimed comedian Jack Whitehall, who presides over the chaos as contestants relive the highs and humiliations of school life — from pop quizzes and report cards to recess and parent teacher conferences — all while trying to stay out of last place. The series will debut this summer starting Wednesday, July 15 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Nation’s Dumbest, a proven format across multiple international territories, channels celebrities’ inner school spirit as they head back to summer school, facing a mix of brain-teasing tasks, fast-paced physical challenges, and long-buried classroom knowledge. Each week, the ‘smartest’ celebrity graduates, narrowing the field until a high-stakes final exam determines who will be left standing with the distinction no one wants—the title of The Nation’s Dumbest.

Enrolled in this season’s all-star class are television personality Hilaria Baldwin, actress and model Carmen Electra, actor Anthony Michael Hall, actor Jon Heder, musician and actor Chase Hudson, rapper and actor Ice-T, singer-songwriter Elle King, former NFL quarterback Matt Leinart, television personality and physician Dr. Drew Pinsky, stunt performer and comedian Steve-O, singer and performerJoJo Siwa, and entrepreneur and former presidential candidate Andrew Yang.

“Nation’s Dumbest takes an instantly relatable format and flips it in a way that’s ‘smart,’ unpredictable, and genuinely funny,” said Michael Thorn, President of FOX Television Network. “It’s a competition where the goal is to avoid winning, and that twist—combined with Jack Whitehall’s sharp comedic voice and a great celebrity cast—makes it a bold, high-energy series built for big, co-viewing audiences.”

“I can confidently say we have the absolutedumbest television format in the world—and for once, that’s by design, said Ryan O’Dowd, President of Unscripted, BBC Studios. “Nation’s Dumbest celebrates humor, humility and the universal experience of not always getting it right. With Jack Whitehall leading the chaos and a cast fully in on the joke, it’s a bold, irreverent series packed with big laughs and real surprises.”

Based on a format from Montreaux Films,Nation’s Dumbest is executive produced by Ryan O’Dowd, Krystal Whitney and Jenny Groom for BBC Studios. James Breen and Michael O’Sullivan also executive produce, with Breen serving as showrunner.

ABOUT JACK WHITEHALL

Jack Whitehall is an award-winning comedian, actor, presenter and writer. He most recently starred in the series, “The ‘Burbs” opposite Keke Palmer; and opposite David Duchovny and Carice Van Houton in the thriller, “Malice.” He’s recently wrapped production on the indie rom-com, “Whodunnit” opposite Lana Condor and Randall Park; and the thriller “Legacy” opposite Anjelica Huston and Lucy Hale. Up next, he’ll be back on tour with his Jack Whitehall: Bad Influence UK tour.