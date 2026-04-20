Miranda Lambert and MCA Collaborate

Photo credit: Tyler Conrad Photo ID (L-R): Stephanie Wright (EVP/Head of A&R, MCA), Mike Harris (President & CEO, MCA), Miranda Lambert, Katie McCartney (EVP/General Manager, MCA), Rob Femia (COO/EVP Business & Legal Affairs, MCA), Damon Moberly (SVP Promotion, MCA)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – MCA is proud to announce that three-time GRAMMY Award winner Miranda Lambert will release future music with the label, marking an exciting new chapter in her decorated recording career.

One of the most influential and enduring voices in country music, Lambert’s decision to align her next phase with a Nashville-based label reflects a continued commitment to the creative community and roots that have long shaped her artistry. With MCA, she will be supported by a team focused on global reach and impactful storytelling.

“Miranda is a generational artist whose influence and artistry continue to shape modern music,” said Mike Harris, MCA President & CEO. “We are honored to work alongside her as she enters this next chapter and we look forward to building something truly special together.”

“Throughout my life and career, I have found that the common thread in every chapter is finding the right people—songwriters, musicians, collaborators, and team members—to match the moment,” says Lambert. “I am honored to join a roster and a team with such a rich history of championing artistry. I look forward to sharing this new music with the world under their banner.”

Lambert, known for her honest storytelling, commanding live performances, and unwavering authenticity, continues to push the boundaries of country music while maintaining a deep connection with its roots and its fans.

A multi-dimensional superstar, she’s earned seven No. 1 solo albums, 10 No. 1 radio singles, more than 80 prestigious awards and countless RIAA certifications; conquered Las Vegas with her twice-extended Velvet Rodeo residency; blurred genres with wide-ranging collaborations; and was named to the TIME100 list of the world’s most influential people. The most-awarded artist in Academy of Country Music history, she is among the most-nominated at this year’s ceremony, with eight nods recognizing her contributions not only as an artist, yet also as a songwriter and producer.

This next chapter further reinforces MCA’s role in shaping country music’s future, bringing together a defining voice in the genre with a label committed to building lasting careers and supporting artists who continue to move the genre forward.

Lambert continues in her role as Founder of Big Loud Texas, where she remains actively involved in her business partnership and ongoing artist development efforts across the label and its publishing company.

About Miranda Lambert:

Critically acclaimed groundbreaker/songwriter/superstar Miranda Lambert has defined her multifaceted career as an artist, entertainer, entrepreneur, advocate and businesswoman with an unflinching quest for excellence, honesty and conviction. GRAMMY-nominated single “A Song To Sing” with Chris Stapleton arrived recently as the biggest streaming debut of her career, with Rolling Stone praising its “dreamy disco groove and lovestruck devotion.” Her 10th solo studio album, the GRAMMY-nominated Postcards from Texas, continued her unbroken streak of 10 consecutive Top 10s on the Top Country Albums chart. The most-awarded artist in Academy of Country Music history, including their top honor for Entertainer of the Year, she has also won three GRAMMYs and 14 Country Music Association Awards. A TIME100 honoree and perennial best-of-the-year list maker at the New York Times, TIME, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Stereogum, People and more, NPR has called her “the most riveting country star of her generation.”

Lambert has taken those standards to become a label co-founder, teaming with longtime collaborator Jon Randall to launch their own imprint, Big Loud Texas, in partnership with Big Loud Records. She is also a New York Times bestselling author and the first female restaurateur on Lower Broadway with her Tex-Mex cantina Casa Rosa, while also expanding her creative reach with her Wanda June Home collection as well as Idyllwind, her western clothing, accessories and footwear brand at Boot Barn. Her passion for rescue animals inspired the creation of her MuttNation Foundation, which has raised over $13 million since inception to promote adoption, support shelters across the country, advance spay & neuter and assist with the transport of animals during times of natural disaster.

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About MCA:

MCA, aligned with Republic Collective and a division of Universal Music Group, represents a modern, artist-first approach to country music, building on the rich legacy of the Music Corporation of America. Under the leadership of Mike Harris (President & CEO) and Dave Cobb (Chief Creative Officer), MCA continues to shape the future of country music while honoring the traditions that have made the genre an integral part of American culture.

MCA includes the iconic labels MCA Nashville, Mercury Nashville, and Lucille Records. The label’s diverse roster features some of country music’s most influential artists, including 49 Winchester, Alan Jackson, Billy Currington, Brad Paisley, Brothers Osborne, Carrie Underwood, Carter Faith, Chris Stapleton, Dalton Davis, Darius Rucker, Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, George Strait, Jacob Hackworth, Jon Pardi, Jordan Davis, Josh Ross, Keith Urban, Lamont Landers, Little Big Town, Luke Bryan, Luke Grimes, Maddie & Tae, Madden Metcalf, Mickey Guyton, Nate Bargatze, NEEDTOBREATHE, Parker McCollum, Reba, Sam Hunt, Sons of Habit, Tucker Wetmore, Tyler Hubbard and Vince Gill.