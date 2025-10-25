Matlock Recap for This is That Moment

-Matty finds out Edwin knows where Alfie’s father is, and he is downstairs…..in his nightmares. She is worried when he wakes up terrified, but he pretends he is okay. He goes downstairs to eat breakfast and frets about the sell by dates on foods….and thinks Julian is the one who is involved in the case. She goes to leave, purposely leaving her purse at home so she can report it missing.

-Matty reports her purse missing and turns over her key card so she can find out how the security team works. She plans on using this for her advantage.

-Olympia needs a babysitter, so Sarah volunteers, all while acting overzealous about her job. She then asks Julian to switch nights, causing them to fight over the kids and partnership.

-Sarah talks about her new mentorship with Olympia to Billy, including the 18-inch rule. She also tries to apologize to him, but he refuses to budge. At that moment, Matty walks in and gets an apology from Sarah before they get down to business. The three of them plus Olympia work on a divorce/custody case that involves offshore bank accounts. The whole thing causes Matty to recall how she got custody of Alfie.

-The meeting for the divorce case leads to a fight and them going to back to court.

-Sarah continues to push boundaries with Olympia, causing more awkwardness.

-Julian takes the ex-husband’s side in the custody case, while Olympia is on the wife’s side. This causes them to fight and the judge to tell them to get it together.

-Sarah tells Billy one of her old classmates Simone is looking at Billy. Simone comes over to talk, even though the ladies are rivals. Billy thinks she seems nice.

-The couple continues to fight in court, with Julian demanding full custody for his client. Paloma, who is Olympia’s client is unhappy with this, accusing Bruno, Julian’s client, of alienating their son Tenoch.

-Billy tells the team that Bruno is banned from Tenoch’s soccer games, so they try and get the coach to testify.

-Olympia shows Matty a text from Elijah. Sarah tries to butt in, so Olympia reminds her of what is and isn’t appropriate.

-The coach refuses to speak to them because Bruno is accusing him of deformation of character.

-Tenoch is questioned by a therapist about the situation, causing Matty to remember her own custody battle.

-Matty spills coffee on Julian and steals his key card. Julian goes in to tell Olympia Paloma was caught at the airport trying to take Tenoch to the airport, so now it is clear Bruno will be getting full custody.

-Matty talks to Paloma, who claims her father is dying and that is why they were going to Mexico. Olympia says a social worker is with Tenoch, which upsets Paloma. She also says no one knew she was leaving, so they wonder how Bruno knew about it. They tell her to stay calm and they will figure out what happened.

-Billy and Sarah continue to fight and meet Moria, Paloma’s neighbor. She tries to be nice, but Sarah yells at her. Billy says this is what makes her toxic.

-Matty catches Paloma and Tenoch trying to leave, causing her once again to remember the custody battle with Ellie.

-Paloma tries to run and barricades herself in an office. This causes the case to be delayed 30 minutes, when the judge will make his decision.

-Tenoch is freaking out, so Matty tries to get someone to bring him his soccer cards. Everything is in chaos, causing Matty to once again flashback to when they got custody of Alfie. She uses this to get through to Paloma.

-Sarah is getting Tenoch’s soccer cards and runs into Moria again. She looks at some of her flowers, where she sees a hidden camera. Sarah threatens Moria and realizes this is how Bruno was getting his information.

-Olympia and Julian continue to argue in court, causing them both to be held in contempt. They finally have a heart to heart about their situation and agree to a truce.

-Tenoch talks to the therapist about his parents and his soccer cards, while Olympia and Julian watch with Paloma and Bruno. They help the couple reach a settlement.

-Billy and Sarah talk things out and make up.

-Sarah tells Olympia she is taking her advice to heart.

-Olympia realizes the text from Elijiah was meant for someone else.

-Simone tells Billy that she was trying to get under Sarah’s skin and then asks him on a date.

-Matty burns her hand and flashes back to when she and Edwin found out that Ellie died and how Ellie’s friend Joey wanted to talk to them. it is inferred that Joey is Alfie’s father. She finds the email from Joey on Edwin’s laptop, causing them to fight over Ellie and if he blames her for Ellie’s death. He admits he sometimes does.