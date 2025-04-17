Matlock Finale Recap for 4/17/2025

-Olympia is looking at the crime board and is confused, disgusted and angry at Matty for what she has been up to while pretending to be her friend. Matty tries to explain, but Olympia is still not understanding or believing anything she has to say.

-Matty tries to convince Olympia to work with her and come to a deal. They then get to work trying to get into Julian’s accounts to look for proof.

-Matty convinces Edwin this is the way to go while Senior calls Olympia into a meeting….which is actually a surprise party because she made partner!

-Sarah is upset over her breakup with Kira, while Billy works on a way to break up with Simone.

-Sarah is working on a case with someone named Dino and is freaking out over a cease and desist.

-Simone brings Billy breakfast and he tells her he isn’t ready for a relationship. She blames Sarah and they end up fighting with her storming off.

-Sarah calls Billy, freaking out so he runs to help her.

-Elijah and Senior tell her that they think she has what it takes to be partner and don’t want to lose her to another firm.

-Dino’s partner Rob is dead after an altercation and thinks he will be accused of murder. Everyone is freaking out about this as Billy and Sarah try to figure out what to do.

-Matty and Olympia work on getting into Julian’s bank accounts when he asks to speak to Olympia privately. He congratulates her on making partner and hugs her as Matty watches. They go to get coffee.

-Billy tries to call Olympia to tell her about the situation, but she won’t answer, so he calls Matty as Sarah tries to help Dino….only for him to be arrested.

-There is mad chemistry between Cop Dude and Sarah.

-Olympia gets wind of everything and is PISSED. She gets the public defender and says she will deal with Sarah later. Billy and Matty talk about how Sarah has been spiraling since Billy got the case instead of her.

-Sarah and Olympia are in court with Dino. Olympia takes over, but the judge wants to hear from Sarah herself since it is her case.

-Matty promises to help Sarah while Olympia yells at her and tells her that she needs to fix this mess. She also yells at Billy and tells him to help her.

-Matty helps Olympia find a way to get the bank account information. While they are still at odds, they still have a form of respect.

-Olympia talks to Julian and gets him vulnerable enough to try and get the information she needs. She didn’t get the password, so the ladies work on another plan. Matty wants to use Julian’s mom to get the information. Olympia makes it clear she is not happy using people but agrees to go along with Matty’s plans when she threatens to go public with the information.

-Matty fills Edwin and Alfie in on everything. Edwin wonders if Olympia will ever forgive her, while she explains that two things can be true at the same time….they can be friends while she was investigating.

-Alfie is worried that Bitsy was to be his guardian should anything happen to Edwin or Matty. They say there is nothing to worry about and are happy about the case being solved.

-Edwin talks to Matty about moving after the case is solved and shows her a list of things they can do once everything is over. Matty is not happy about this and takes a call from Sarah.

-As she goes to work on the case, she looks back at her time at the firm.

-Billy and Sarah work on the case and getting out of the doghouse when he admits Claudia has been back in his life in a casual fashion.

-Rob died of a burst appendix….which saves Sarah’s ass….until she gets a call that the punch to the cut from Dino caused it to happen.

-Dino explains how Rob was pushing supplements and being inappropriate. He also suspected him of stealing, which caused tension.

-Kelsey the receptionist is questioned and tells them a man named Kevin suddenly stopped going to the gym. Tina, Rob’s wife, shows up and gives them an earful for representing the man who she thinks killed her husband. She is also mad she can’t have his paperwork.

-Olympia talks to Julian’s mom, who fills her in on Senior’s problematic ways with money.

-Senior talks to Julian, who is upset for being screwed over and never chosen. They argue and Julian says he is glad he is leaving. Senior says he will be back when he needs something, probably money.

-Olympia talks to Julian’s mom about the trust and money for the brownstone and the dog Julian had as a kid.

-Olympia tells Matty about talking to Julian’s mom and how she plans on getting the bank information by Matty Matlock-ing her way though it with the help of Denise, her banker.

-This montage is so sweet and sad at the same time.

-The crime board is being taken down….but we still don’t have answers!

-Billy and Sarah talk to Matty about Kevin not wanting to help them and she promises to help them out. They figure out it was all connected to the supplements Rob was pushing and go to look into it at the gym,

-Edwin and Matty talk about everything and she is determined to finish her career, even though Edwin wants to slow down and enjoy their golden years.

-Billy and Sarah arguing over Claudia as they try to find proof that the supplement company is the reason for the fall out.

-Billy opens a drawer and hits Sarah in the face breaking one of her teeth.

-After Sarah and Billy present their evidence they found, Matty admits that she is probably at fault for Sarah’s behavior.

-Billy and Sarah looking for a dentist is so endearing and cute…even though the situation is anything but.

-Olympia tells Sarah she is not fired but she cannot break any more rules. She gives her words of wisdom when she assumes she is quiet because she is nervous, not knowing about the tooth.

-Olympia take Sarah to the dentist once she realizes the situation.

-Olympia listens to her dad’s voicemail and gets support from Julian.

-Simone is not happy Billy is helping Sarah.

-Everyone is rallying around Sarah for her day in court.

-Sarah is killing it in court while Olympia works Denise to her advantage at the bank.

-Matty is suspicious of Olympia, but Olympia tells her to trust her now!

-Olympia gets Denise to open up so she can get the information she needs….with the help of Matty and Edwin, of course!

-Tina loses it on the stand due to losing her husband…..and then Sarah has her read paperwork, proving that the supplements were making him sick.

-Julian didn’t take the payout….so now it is time to look into what Senior was doing….

-Dino and Tina are partners are now, and the charges have been dismissed!

-There is going to be something in the safety deposit box!!!

-YAY SARAH!

-Simone is hitting on Dino!

-Claudia sees Billy at work because she is pregnant.

-The papers were in the safety deposit box!!! Julian did it after all?!?!?!

-Julian tells her he did it for his father and because he felt invisible.

-Wait….I am confused as to how Shae is involved?

-Edwin is getting impatient waiting for Olympia and still thinks she is the enemy.

-Julian begs Olympia to forgive him and let this go.

-Alfie confesses that he did something that may have gone too far….

-The doorbell rings and it’s his daddy!

-More next season! Stay tuned.