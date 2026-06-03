Masterchef Recap for 6/3/2026

Masterchef on Fox has yet another World Cup theme tonight. This time, the remaining chefs must make food for a watch party. One person will get an immunity pin and save their team, while one chef will be sent home.

As always, Chefs Gordon Ramsay, Tiffany Derry and Joe Bastainich judge.

The dishes must reflect their culture and be finished within an hour.

Dave has immunity and can also bench someone halfway through the cooking process, therefore, making them safe from elimination.

The winning dish will get a $2,500 gift card for Home Depot, who is representing this competition/

There is a mad dash to the pantry so everyone can grab their ingredients.

Dave, along with the judges make comments on each dish, with the latter offering advice on each dish.

Chef Tiffany is worried that Jamie seems to be falling behind, while Chef Joe worries about Julia’s progress.

Dave, for his part, can see Rita is stressed and is worried about how she is doing.

Halftime! Dave decides to bench Rita. She is safe. Now there are only two people representing Africa, which means one of them must win if they want to be safe.

The cooking continues, as does the commentary from the judges.

Before long, time is up and it is time to judge the dishes. Poor Jamie is in tears because she messed up and feels as if she needs to represent Home Depot since her father works there.

The judges taste each dish and pick the best and worst from each territory.

BEST:

Asia-Pacific:

Jamie: Her Malaysian curry dish with roti and rice is delicious and well-cooked.

Europe:

Julia: Her pan seared scallops with eggplant puree has the judges wanting more.

Africa:

Heidi: Her New York strip steak with veggies and potatoes is beautifully cooked and flavorful.

The Americas:

Tkaiya: Her escovich fish with rice is well seasoned and has beautiful flavor.

The winner is…Jamie!!! She gets the immunity pin and Home Depot gift card.

Asia-Pacific is SAFE!

WORST:

Europe:

Nico: His chicken skewers and polenta are way too small and messy. The idea works, but is poorly executed.

Africa:

Peter: his piri-piri ribeye looks delicious and lives up to its expectations, it is only in the bottom three because there were only two team dished.

The Americas:

Maria: Her flank steak with veggies and potatoes look rushed, is overcooked and an overall mess.

Nico is eliminated.

More next week, stay tuned!