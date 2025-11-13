26th Critics Choice Awards Series Nominees Announced

Taye Diggs will return to the CW to host the 26th annual Critics Choice Awards March 7th. More news as to how it will be held (due to COVID) will be announced at a later date. Until then, here are the TV nominees. Movie nominees will follow in the coming weeks. Congratulations to the nominees.

SERIES NOMINATIONS FOR THE 26 TH ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS

BEST DRAMA SERIES

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Lovecraft Country (HBO)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Ozark (Netflix)

Perry Mason (HBO)

This Is Us (NBC)

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jason Bateman – Ozark (Netflix)

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)

Jonathan Majors – Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Josh O’Connor – The Crown (Netflix)

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC)

Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason (HBO)

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Olivia Colman – The Crown (Netflix)

Emma Corrin – The Crown (Netflix)

Claire Danes – Homeland (Showtime)

Laura Linney – Ozark (Netflix)

Jurnee Smollett – Lovecraft Country (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jonathan Banks – Better Call Saul (AMC)

Justin Hartley – This Is Us (NBC)

John Lithgow – Perry Mason (HBO)

Tobias Menzies – The Crown (Netflix)

Tom Pelphrey – Ozark (Netflix)

Michael K. Williams – Lovecraft Country (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Gillian Anderson – The Crown (Netflix)

Cynthia Erivo – The Outsider (HBO)

Julia Garner – Ozark (Netflix)

Janet McTeer – Ozark (Netflix)

Wunmi Mosaku – Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul (AMC)

BEST COMEDY SERIES

Better Things (FX)

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

Mom (CBS)

PEN15 (Hulu)

Ramy (Hulu)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Hank Azaria – Brockmire (IFC)

Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Nicholas Hoult – The Great (Hulu)

Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Ramy Youssef – Ramy (Hulu)

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Pamela Adlon – Better Things (FX)

Christina Applegate – Dead to Me (Netflix)

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

Natasia Demetriou – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Issa Rae – Insecure (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

William Fichtner – Mom (CBS)

Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Alex Newell – Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (NBC)

Mark Proksch – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Andrew Rannells – Black Monday (Showtime)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Lecy Goranson – The Conners (ABC)

Rita Moreno – One Day at a Time (Pop)

Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Ashley Park – Emily in Paris (Netflix)

Jaime Pressly – Mom (CBS)

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

BEST LIMITED SERIES

I May Destroy You (HBO)

Mrs. America (FX)

Normal People (Hulu)

The Plot Against America (HBO)

The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

Small Axe (Amazon Studios)

The Undoing (HBO)

Unorthodox (Netflix)

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Bad Education (HBO)

Between the World and Me (HBO)

The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel (Lifetime)

Hamilton (Disney+)

Sylvie’s Love (Amazon Studios)

What the Constitution Means to Me (Amazon Studios)

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

John Boyega – Small Axe (Amazon Studios)

Hugh Grant – The Undoing (HBO)

Paul Mescal – Normal People (Hulu)

Chris Rock – Fargo (FX)

Mark Ruffalo – I Know This Much is True (HBO)

Morgan Spector – The Plot Against America (HBO)

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Cate Blanchett – Mrs. America (FX)

Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You (HBO)

Daisy Edgar-Jones – Normal People (Hulu)

Shira Haas – Unorthodox (Netflix)

Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

Tessa Thompson – Sylvie’s Love (Amazon Studios)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Daveed Diggs – The Good Lord Bird (Showtime)

Joshua Caleb Johnson – The Good Lord Bird (Showtime)

Dylan McDermott – Hollywood (Netflix)

Donald Sutherland – The Undoing (HBO)

Glynn Turman – Fargo (FX)

John Turturro – The Plot Against America (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Uzo Aduba – Mrs. America (FX)

Betsy Brandt – Soulmates (AMC)

Marielle Heller – The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

Margo Martindale – Mrs. America (FX)

Winona Ryder – The Plot Against America (HBO)

Tracey Ullman – Mrs. America (FX)

BEST TALK SHOW

Desus & Mero (Showtime)

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC/Syndicated)

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL

Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty (Netflix)

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (Netflix)

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill (Netflix)

Marc Maron: End Times Fun (Netflix)

Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia (Netflix)

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything (Netflix)

BEST SHORT FORM SERIES

The Andy Cohen Diaries (Quibi)

Better Call Saul: Ethics Training with Kim Wexler (AMC/Youtube)

Mapleworth Murders (Quibi)

Nikki Fre$h (Quibi)

Reno 911! (Quibi)

Tooning Out the News (CBS All Access)

NOMINATIONS BY SERIES FOR THE 26 TH ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS

BAD EDUCATION (HBO) – 1

Best Movie Made for Television

BETTER CALL SAUL (AMC) – 4

Best Drama Series

Best Actor in a Drama Series – Bob Odenkirk

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Jonathan Banks

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Rhea Seehorn

BETTER CALL SAUL: ETHICS TRAINING WITH KIM WEXLER (AMC/Youtube) – 1

Best Short Form Series

BETTER THINGS (FX) – 2

Best Comedy Series

Best Actress in a Comedy Series – Pamela Adlon

BETWEEN THE WORLD AND ME (HBO) – 1

Best Movie Made for Television

BLACK MONDAY (Showtime) – 1

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Andrew Rannells

BROCKMIRE (IFC) – 1

Best Actor in a Comedy Series – Hank Azaria

DEAD TO ME (Netflix) – 1

Best Actress in a Comedy Series – Christina Applegate

DESUS & MERO (Showtime) – 1

Best Talk Show

EMILY IN PARIS (Netflix) – 1

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Ashley Park

FARGO (FX) – 2

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Chris Rock

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Glynn Turman

FORTUNE FEIMSTER: SWEET & SALTY (Netflix) – 1

Best Comedy Special

FULL FRONTAL WITH SAMANTHA BEE (TBS) – 1

Best Talk Show

HAMILTON (Disney+) – 1

Best Movie Made for Television

HANNAH GADSBY: DOUGLAS (Netflix) – 1

Best Comedy Special

HOLLYWOOD (Netflix) – 1

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Dylan McDermott

HOMELAND (Showtime) – 1

Best Actress in a Drama Series – Claire Danes

I KNOW THIS MUCH IS TRUE (HBO) – 1

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Mark Ruffalo

I MAY DESTROY YOU (HBO) – 2

Best Limited Series

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Michaela Coel

INSECURE (HBO) – 1

Best Actress in a Comedy Series – Issa Rae

JERRY SEINFELD: 23 HOURS TO KILL (Netflix) – 1

Best Comedy Special

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS (NBC) – 1

Best Talk Show

LOVECRAFT COUNTRY (HBO) – 5

Best Drama Series

Best Actor in a Drama Series – Jonathan Majors

Best Actress in a Drama Series – Jurnee Smollett

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Michael K. Williams

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Wunmi Mosaku

MAPLEWORTH MURDERS (Quibi) – 1

Best Short Form Series

MARC MARON: END TIMES FUN (Netflix) – 1

Best Comedy Special

MICHELLE BUTEAU: WELCOME TO BUTEAUPIA (Netflix) – 1

Best Comedy Special

MOM (CBS) – 3

Best Comedy Series

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – William Fichtner

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Jaime Pressly

MRS. AMERICA (FX) – 5

Best Limited Series

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Cate Blanchett

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Uzo Aduba

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Margo Martindale

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Tracey Ullman

NIKKI FRE$H (Quibi) – 1

Best Short Form Series

NORMAL PEOPLE (Hulu) – 3

Best Limited Series

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Paul Mescal

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Daisy Edgar-Jones

ONE DAY AT A TIME (Pop) – 1

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Rita Moreno

OZARK (Netflix) – 6

Best Drama Series

Best Actor in a Drama Series – Jason Bateman

Best Actress in a Drama Series – Laura Linney

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Tom Pelphrey

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Julia Garner

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Janet McTeer

PATTON OSWALT: I LOVE EVERYTHING (Netflix) – 1

Best Comedy Special

PEN15 (Hulu) – 1

Best Comedy Series

PERRY MASON (HBO) – 3

Best Drama Series

Best Actor in a Drama Series – Matthew Rhys

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – John Lithgow

RAMY (Hulu) – 2

Best Comedy Series

Best Actor in a Comedy Series – Ramy Youssef

RED TABLE TALK (Facebook Watch) – 1

Best Talk Show

RENO 911! (Quibi) – 1

Best Short Form Series

SCHITT’S CREEK (Pop) – 5

Best Comedy Series

Best Actor in a Comedy Series – Eugene Levy

Best Actress in a Comedy Series – Catherine O’Hara

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Daniel Levy

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Annie Murphy

SMALL AXE (Amazon Studios) – 2

Best Limited Series

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – John Boyega

SOULMATES (AMC) – 1

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Betsy Brandt

SYLVIE’S LOVE (Amazon Studios) – 2

Best Movie Made for Television

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Tessa Thompson

TED LASSO (Apple TV+) – 3

Best Comedy Series

Best Actor in a Comedy Series – Jason Sudeikis

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Hannah Waddingham

THE ANDY COHEN DIARIES (Quibi) – 1

Best Short Form Series

THE CLARK SISTERS: FIRST LADIES OF GOSPEL (Lifetime) – 1

Best Movie Made for Television

THE CONNERS (ABC) – 1

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Lecy Goranson

THE CROWN (Netflix) – 6

Best Drama Series

Best Actor in a Drama Series – Josh O’Connor

Best Actress in a Drama Series – Olivia Colman

Best Actress in a Drama Series – Emma Corrin

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Tobias Menzies

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Gillian Anderson

THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT (HBO Max) – 2

Best Comedy Series

Best Actress in a Comedy Series – Kaley Cuoco

THE GOOD FIGHT (CBS All Access) – 2

Best Drama Series

Best Actress in a Drama Series – Christine Baranski

THE GOOD LORD BIRD (Showtime) – 2

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Daveed Diggs

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Joshua Caleb Johnson

THE GREAT (Hulu) – 1

Best Actor in a Comedy Series – Nicholas Hoult

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW (NBC/Syndicated) – 1

Best Talk Show

THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT (CBS) – 1

Best Talk Show

THE MANDALORIAN (Disney+) – 1

Best Drama Series

THE OUTSIDER (HBO) – 1

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Cynthia Erivo

THE PLOT AGAINST AMERICA (HBO) – 4

Best Limited Series

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Morgan Spector

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – John Turturro

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Winona Ryder

THE QUEEN’S GAMBIT (Netflix) – 3

Best Limited Series

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Anya Taylor-Joy

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Marielle Heller

THE UNDOING (HBO) – 3

Best Limited Series

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Hugh Grant

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Donald Sutherland

THIS IS US (NBC) – 3

Best Drama Series

Best Actor in a Drama Series – Sterling K. Brown

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Justin Hartley

TOONING OUT THE NEWS (CBS All Access) – 1

Best Short Form Series

UNORTHODOX (Netflix) – 2

Best Limited Series

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Shira Haas

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME (Amazon Studios) – 1

Best Movie Made for Television

WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS (FX) – 5

Best Comedy Series

Best Actor in a Comedy Series – Matt Berry

Best Actress in a Comedy Series – Natasia Demetriou

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Harvey Guillén

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Mark Proksch

ZOEY’S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST (NBC) – 1

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Alex Newell

SERIES NOMINATIONS BY NETWORK FOR THE 26 TH ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS

Netflix – 26

HBO/HBO Max – 24

FX – 14

CBS/CBS All Access – 7

Hulu – 7

AMC/AMC YouTube – 6

NBC – 6

Pop – 6

Amazon Studios – 5

Showtime – 5

Quibi – 4

Apple TV+ – 3

Disney+ – 2

ABC – 1

Facebook Watch – 1

IFC – 1

Lifetime – 1

TBS – 1