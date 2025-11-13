The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion Recap for 4/1/2025

-It is part one of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion! All our ladies will face each other for the first time since the finale.

-Everyone looks amazing tonight. I think Erika’s is my favorite, but I also love Garcelle’s. Boz’s reminds me of that one ‘is it black and blue or white and gold’ meme from back in the day.

-Erika’s music was featured in Anora! That is awesome.

-Kyle has crystals with her…which is something I expected from Garcelle.

-Garcelle is a grandma again!

-Everyone seems to want peace this reunion….but we know that is not going to happen.

-Seeing the PK/Dorit montage is so heartbreaking.

-Dorit is a social smoker and doesn’t care that she was caught smoking on camera.

-I find it incredibly hard to believe that Dorit’s kids aren’t asking questions about the separation/divorce.

-Sutton thinks Dorit should have been honest with the kids because she regrets trying to keep things from her own kids when she was going through her divorce.

-Dorit is still in love with PK, which makes things hard for her since she needs peace.

-PK will not be at the reunion, but sent a statement. He was invited, but thinks communicating with Dorit would not be a good idea on this platform. He is also upset that Dorit alluded to him being a bad father and is not happy with who she has become. Dorit is not happy about this and says that if she hasn’t changed in 14 years, something is wrong with her.

-Dorit thinks PK might be insecure about her fame, while Kyle thinks that fame has changed Dorit based on how she was acting this season.

-I agree with Twitter dude Snoopadoop or whatever his name was when Kyle downplayed Dorit saying PK was a monster. It is the same as downplaying abuse victims.

-Kyle and Dorit argue over what was said about PK and his behavior and whether or not she was exaggerating.

-Now they are arguing about texts.

-Speculating about PK’s sobriety is in very poor taste.

-Erika randomly asking if her living room table is in the room in the middle of the sobriety discussion is….a choice.

-Sutton worries about Dorit, while Dorit continues to be nasty to her, saying that she cannot possibly compassionate if she doesn’t like her. Sutton is trying to explain there are things she needs to know if they do divorce, but Dorit continues to be rude.

-The house is not in foreclosure, Dorit explains that there were rumors and problems paying the mortgage due to miscommunication, but everything is okay now.

-Dorit realizing that her life is changing and things she thought would be there forever is so sad.

-We get a montage of Boz’s time on the show, and she so reminds me of my friend Tanisha. Powerful, smart, beautiful, caring and overall amazing.

-Boz talks about losing her home in the wildfires and what it meant to her since it was something she built on her own.

-Oh, and Boz and Keely are still together and told each other ‘I love you.’

-There is nothing wrong if someone hasn’t been married or had children.

-Boz is still trying to have a baby and doesn’t wanting everyone ‘poo-poo-ing’ her dream.

-Apparently, Boz and Garcelle met before the show and Garcelle wanted Boz to get to know the girls on her own without any tea.

-Garcelle is upset that the girls make fun of her friendship with Sutton, even though Boz is upset that the same thing happened to her and Dorit.

-Time for Garcelle’s montage!

-Erika wants more of Sutton and Garcelle’s personal lives, but Garcelle there is nothing more to show. Erika wishes she were more interesting, which upsets Garcelle. Kyle then gets in on the action, saying she shares a lot, even though Garcelle thinks she doesn’t.

-Of course, we get into the Morgan are they/aren’t they with Kyle. Kyle makes it clear that Morgan isn’t a cast member and is well within her rights to not want to be mentioned or involved. She adds that Garcelle harping on it really hurt her feelings.

-This leads to the girls fighting about who is mean, who is acting like an asshole and who is a good friend. It goes on way too long, and I swear there is less drama on a recess playground.

-Somehow, it all goes back to Dorit….and how Garcelle thought the robbery was a setup. What does it have to do with anything? Of course, this leads to them fighting.

-Boz takes Dorit’s side and says Garcelle’s accusation is very dangerous, which is actually a fair point.

-Garcelle is not happy with anything happening at the reunion and wants to go home. She talks to Sutton about this, while Boz and Dorit have a bitch session about Garcelle’s behavior.