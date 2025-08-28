Actor Tim Lounibos Talks to TVGrapevine

Tim Lounibos has appeared in many shows throughout the nineties, including The Nanny, Beverly Hills, 90210, Saved By The Bell: the New Class and The Practice. Now he is back and better than ever, appearing in Bosch and Hawaii FIVEO.

He recently took time out of his busy schedule to talk to TVGrapevine in an exclusive interview. Below are some of the highlights from our chat.

1. In Hawaii FIVEO, Tim plays the father of a young man who ends up dead. (You will have to tune in to see what that means!) This is the first time he took on a role like this and had a great time with it. He is used to playing cops and detectives, so for him, it was a great opportunity to expand his horizons. He hopes that people see a more human side of him with this role.

2. Tim had nothing but good things to say about his time on set. He loved filming on location in Hawaii and says that he was able to appreciate being on the island more as an adult than when he did visiting when he was younger.

He also loved working with the entire cast and says he even got to reunite with people he worked with in the past. He enjoyed getting to know everyone and could not ask for anything more for a guest role.

3. In addition to this role, Tim can be seen on the new season of Bosch, which is set to be released by Amazon Prime in April. While I am unable to give too much away about his role, I can say that he is involved in investigating the titular character’s past activities.

Tim says that everyone on the set of the show was warm and welcoming. He especially loved getting to know the show’s lead actor, Titus Welliver. He says Titus is a funny, warm guy and thinks he has a great thing going on with everything that he does. He adds that Titus is the type of man who s very giving and rises to the top to help those in his life.

4. One of Tim’s earliest jobs was working on the hit Fox drama Beverly Hills, 90210. While on the show, he got to work with the late Luke Perry, who played Dylan McKay. He says he has wonderful memories of working with him and thinks he was a great guy. He was shocked over his death and his heart goes out to his loved ones.

5. Fans would be surprised to know that Tim is a huge fan of Tolkien’s work. He loves the Hobbit, Lord of the Rings and even has animals named after some of the characters. He. Considers himself to be a super fan and loves talking about it with fellow fans.

