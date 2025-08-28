New Clip Released for Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase

In one week, Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staricase will be released in theatres. To celebrate, we have a special clip from the movie.

This clip follows high school enemies Nancy (Sophia Lillis) and Helen (Laura Slade Wiggins), as they become “frenemies” and agree to team up to solve the case of the ghost that is haunting Helen’s Aunt Flora’s (Linda Lavin) home. True to the iconic character, we can see the excitement in Nancy’s eyes as she gets ready to investigate!