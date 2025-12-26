Big Brother 27 Star Mickey Lee Passes Away at 35

Sad news for the Big Brother universe today. Mickey Lee, who appeared on season 27 and instantly became a fan favorite, has died. She was 35 years old.

According to TMZ, the event curator, who hailed from Atlanta, suffered several cardiac arrests after complications from the flu.

Her family shared the following message on her social media page:

“With profound sadness, the family of Mickey Lee announces her transition on Christmas in the early evening. Mickey captured the hearts of audiences nationwide through her appearance on Big Brother, where her authenticity, strength and spirit left a lasting impression on fans and fellow cast members alike. She will be remembered for the joy she brought into the lives of so many and for the genuine connections she formed both on and off screen.”

“Mickey’s light, legacy, and impact will never be forgotten,” they concluded.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to her loved ones during this time.