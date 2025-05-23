Land’s End Sneak Peek

Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has acquired North American VOD rights to the award-winning feature LAND’S END. The film, produced entirely by UC Berkeley students, will be available to rent and own on all major digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting June 13, 2025.

LAND’S END follows the intertwined lives of Hugo, Elise, and Yoon – three young creatives navigating ambition, identity, and loss. Hugo, an aspiring novelist, juggles literary dreams and family obligations. Elise, an art student estranged from her parents, searches for self-definition. Yoon, a once-promising pianist, struggles to rebuild his life after a career-ending injury. Set across California’s coastal cliffs and South Korea’s urban landscapes, LAND’S END is an ensemble, coming-of-age drama about unseen forces that shape us, and the quiet strength found in connection.

Written and directed by Alan Kim, LAND’S END was produced by Alan Kim, Jarvis Nguyen, and Gretchen Stoffel, with cinematography by Steven Zeng. The featured cast includes Fernando Sebastian Monjaraz (‘Hugo’), Rose McAvoy (‘Elise’), Yoon Namgoong (‘Yoon’), Gabrielle Wright (‘Liliana’), and Rayce Snyder (‘Pablo’).

“Over nine weekends, a crew of 15 UC Berkeley students brought this film to life,” said Korean American filmmaker Alan Kim, founder of CAP Studios, America’s largest student-led film studio. “We shot 134 minutes of runtime in 22 days and completed post-production in just 28. This is a film about fate and identity – how unseen moments can define us. LAND’S END is a raw, poetic coming-of-age drama that I hope will linger with audiences long after the credits roll.”



Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire LAND’S END directly with filmmaker Alan Kim.