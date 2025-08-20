Jewelry Expert Igal Dahan Weighs in on Bachelorette Becca’s Ring

Last night, millions of Americans tuned in to see Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen get engaged on ABC’s The Bachelorette. There was a lot of buzz surrounding the finale, especially when it came to that ring!

Thoughts from fifth-generation jeweler Igal Dahan, president of IGAL DAHAN precious-gemstone jewelry on the ring that Garrett Yrigoyen gave to Becca Kufrin on the season finale of “The Bachelorette” last night:

“Given the Neil Lane name, its provenance and other factors, a conservative estimate for the ring would be about $65,000, though it’s hard to give an exact estimate without knowing the color and the purity.”

“After Liam Hemsworth gave Miley Cyrus a yellow-gold ring, rose- and yellow-gold engagement rings have become more of a trend instead of the more traditional white gold or platinum styles.”

“The estimate of the ring from Arie was $80,000, but this ring from Garret stands out more because it doesn’t feature a halo, the small band of diamonds set around the center stone to make it appear larger. A ring without a halo is more sought-after.”

“This three-stone ring design symbolizes the past, present, and future.”

“Using yellow gold makes the diamonds stand out more and also adds a touch of glamour.”