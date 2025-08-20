Puppet Master Star Jenny Pellicer Talks to TVGrapevine

Jenny Pellicer has made quite a name for herself over the past few years. She starred in Cocaine Godmother, The Bridge and State of Affairs and impressed us with her amazing performances.

Her next performance is in the much-anticipated new horror film Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich. The movie was released nationwide this past weekend and there is no doubt in my mind that this movie will make her a bigger star than ever.

However, the best thing about Jenny is her genuine personality and love for the people she works for in each project. During our exclusive interview, she had nothing but good things to say about the entire cast and crew. She was very appreciative of the opportunity, especially since it was her first time working in the horror genre.

This new genre (for her) and the newfound friendships she developed while filming only allowed for her to have more opportunities. Thanks to this movie, she will be reuniting with several members of the cast and crew for an all new project that will once again show her talent in the horror genre. While she could not give too much away, I can promise you that it is something you will want to watch once it is released.

In addition to that project, she is hard at work on several others. She has a new production company that is beginning to take off, offering her more opportunities to make new projects, both in horror (her new love) and a secret zombie project which has her incredibly excited.

Jenny is a woman of all trades with everything she does. Between her talent and personality, as well as her love for those who surround her, there is no doubt she will continue to succeed and become a huge household name we will be talking about for years to come.