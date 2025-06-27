Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Are Married

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are married! The couple, who have been celebrating their upcoming nuptials all week, tied the knot this afternoon at a black-tie ceremony on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore in Venice, Italy,

The award-winning journalist, who has already shared pictures and changed her name on Instagram, donned a gorgeous lace gown designed by Dolce & Gabbana, featuring a high neckline and mermaid skirt. The Amazon founder, for his part, wore a classic tux.

Guests included several members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Orlando Bloom, Bill Gates and many other big-name celebrities.

After the ceremony, guests are said to have dined on pasta alla Nerano, pizza, fried zucchini flowers, arancini, octopus and cod. Dessert included pastries, lemon cakes and of course the wedding cake! The food was cooked by some of the top chefs in the world, including Fabrizio Mellino and Cedric Grolet.

Congratulations to the happy couple!