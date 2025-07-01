Partial Verdict Reached in Diddy Trial

This story will be updated as news becomes available

Update: Diddy has been found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, but acquitted him of the most serious charges: racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. He faces up to ten years in prison.

The jury has reached a partial verdict in the case of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. Counts two through five currently have verdicts, while count one, racketeering’ has yet to reach a verdict.

The counts are as follows:

Count one: Racketeering conspiracy

Count two: Sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion

Count three: Transportation to engage in prostitution

Count four: Sex trafficking by force, fraud of coercion

Count five: Transportation to engage in prostitution

The judge is having the jury continue to deliberate on the first count and there is a possibility that they will be working through July 3rd. They will be at least working until tomorrow night to try and reach a verdict as to not be rushed.

