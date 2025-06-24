Bobby Sherman Passes Away at 81

Sad news for Hollywood today. Actor Bobby Sherman, former teen idol and star of Here Come the Brides, has died. He was 81 years old.

He had been suffering from stage four cancer at the time of his death.

Bobby’s wife Brigette shared a message via Instagram in conjunction with John Stamos, who was a close friend to the actor.

In addition to Here Come the Brides, Bobby appeared in Murder, She Wrote, The Love Boat, Shindig! and Fantasy Island. He also enjoyed an incredible career in the music business, known for hits such as You Make Me Happy and Hey Little Girl. Bobby would go on to work as an EMT, CPR instructor and a trainer for the LAPD.

He is survived by Brigette, two sons and six grandchildren.

TVGrapevine sends condolences for his loved ones during this time.