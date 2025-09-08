RHOBH Star Alexia Umansky Marries Jake Zingerman

Happy news for the Real Housewives franchise today! Alexia Umansky, daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky, married her longtime love Jake Zingerman last night, TVGrapevine has learned.

The couple, who got together in 2019 after years of friendship, exchanged vows in Los Angeles, as per People Magazine.

Alexia’s parents walked her down the aisle as friends and family watched, including the bride’s sisters Farrah, Sophia and Portia and Bravo stars Lisa Rinna, Teddi Mellencamp and Erika Jayne.

The bride wore a skirt and bustier designed by Danielle Frankel for the ceremony and a Kristin Mallison dress for the reception. She completed the look with the same style bouquet and nail polish color (ballet slippers) that her mom wore on her own wedding day.

Haute Chefs LA catered the wedding, serving salad, pasta, short ribs, salmon and charcuterie spreads. Jandl Cakes created the wedding cake, while McDonald’s provided afterparty snacks for the guests.

Congratulations to the newlyweds!