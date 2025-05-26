Demi Lovato and Jordan Lutes Are Married

Demi Lovato is a married woman! The Sonny With a Chance star tied the knot today with Jordan ‘Jutes’ Lutes, as per Vogue.

The bride wore a Vivienne Westward silk satin gown in a pearl white color that was custom made for the occasion.

“I have been a fan of Vivienne Westwood’s designs for a long time,” she told Vogue .

“When I was thinking about [what dress style I wanted], I often found myself coming back to Vivienne’s designs — specifically how the silhouettes really complement the curves in your body, and her use of corsets,” she concluded.

The couple met in 2022 and got engaged in 2023. They have collaborated on several projects, including songs Holy Fvck, Substance and City of Angels.

Congratulations to the happy couple!