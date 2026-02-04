The Real Housewives of New York City Snark and Highlights for 7/30/2023

-Why are these women so rude about the accommodations they were given? Jenna left for whatever reason and everyone else keeps complaining.

-Shakshuka sounds like something I would try. Eggs, tomato, olive oil…..I might make this for dinner this week.

-Attacking Jenna is wrong, but she was also wrong to leave without saying goodbye. It reminds me of when Erika left Teddi’s on RHOBH.

-Erin may not have been the hostess with the mostest, but she definitely did not deserve that rude behavior from the other women.

-Brynn showed up in the Hamptons like a pimp…..I don’t know why that line made me laugh so hard.

-That trainer is HOT!

-Jenna and Erin seemed to move on from Jenna leaving early but Brynn somehow made it about her and her issue with Erin?

-How did Erin not have food for everyone? I always make sure to do a major food shopping before having guests or if I don’t, I take them out for meals or order something on UberEats/DoorDash.

-Brynn! Let this thing with Erin GO. Both you and Jenna were wrong in your behavior, but Jenna got coffee for everyone and also explained it was because of work while you seemed to be copping an attitude and ghosted her.

-Erin said she likes Jenna more than Brynn…..someone wore her petty pants today!

-Jessel complaining about complaining……and it causes a debate on how she handled Lingerie-Gate.

-Is the chef going to be as hot as the trainer? I want to know too! Ubah knows what’s up.

-The ladies finding an outfit for Jenna was really sweet and cute.

-A sushi night sounds sooooo amazing….especially with homemade sushi.

-Erin calling her husband to tell him about sex in a senator’s office not knowing her kids were in the car with him made me laugh so hard. Those poor kids.

-Two truths and a lie sex edition with these ladies is quite entertaining.

-The chef dude had the best WTF reaction to Jessel sticking a popsicle up her hooha.

-Apparently popsicles in the hooha are a thing according to their google search? I can’t even…..

-Brynn seriously tried to open the fridge using Siri! How………what?

-I loved hearing Sai open up about her past and how she grew up. She is quickly becoming one of my favorites.

-More next week, stay tuned!