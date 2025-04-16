The Amazing Race Recap for 4/16/2025

This week’s episode of The Amazing Race on CBS opens with the teams heading to Bulgaria! This leg will have self-driving cars and another U-Turn!

One by one, the teams leave for their new destination. Everyone seems confused by their self-driving cars, and it is hilarious to watch.

Each team heads to Negushevo and must fill a crate with apples and do a Kukeri offering.

Jonathan and Ana and Alyssa and Josiah are in the lead and finish quickly, while Jack and Carson get lost and must ask for directions.

Mike and Nick are also lost.

Brett and Mark also finish the task quickly.

Once the teams finish the task, they must head to the Osoitsa Village Library, where they are given the detour options: Haystack (find a red and white adornment inside a haystack) or Woodstack (where they must use a wheelbarrow and backpack to transport 400 lbs of wood)

Haystack: Alyssa and Josiah, Jonathan and Ana, Melinda and Erika, Carson and Jack, Nick and Mike (U-Turn), Han and Holden (U-Turn)

Woodstack: Brett and Mark, Han and Holden, Carson and Jack (after switching)

Han and Holden and Melinda and Erika complete the first task and head to the detours.

Jonathan wishes they would have chosen the other detour.

Alyssa and Josiah finish the detour and head to Sarantisi Church and learn about the Double U-Turn.

Han and Holden are in the wrong library.

Jack and Carson and Nick and Mike are still lost.

Ana and Jonathan finish their detour.

Alyssa and Josiah arrive at the church and opt to not U-Turn anyone. Jonathan and Ana and Brett and Mark do the same.

Time to head to Snezha’s farm!

Jonathan and Ana get stuck in the mud. Brett and Mark help them, but are told to finish the race. Locals also help them out.

Melinda and Erika work on their detour.

Nick and Mike catch up and begin their detour.

At the farm, the teams must milk a sheep and present said milk to a 102-year-old grandma. Once the milk amount meets her standards, they must eat Bulgarian yogurt before getting their next clue.

Alyssa and Josiah finish first and head to the Pit Stop at Elin Pelin.

Carson and Jack finally get to Nefushevo and complete their task. They initially do the Haystack detour, but switch to Woodstack.

Mike and Nick and Han and Holden get Double U-Turned by Melinda and Erika and Mike and Nick, respectively. They must do the detour they did not complete.

Mike and Nick struggle with the haystack detour.

Alyssa and Josiah are the first to check in and win a trip to Morocco.

Jonathan and Ana and Brett and Mark are hot on their heels as they finish the milking task.

Mark and Brett check in second, while Jonathan and Ana check in third.

Nick and Mike continue to struggle and contemplate taking the penalty.

Han and Holden finish the second detour and check in fourth.

Melinda and Erika are team five!

Carson and Jack finish their detour and head to the milking task, worrying about the Double U-Turn. Luckily, they are good to go and just finish the milking task. They are team number six to check in making them very happy!!!

Nick and Mike are still at the haystack task and are eliminated when Phil meets them.

