ICYMI: CBS to Air Paw Patrol Christmas Special

‘Tis the season for pups, presents and plenty of cheer, as A PAW PATROL CHRISTMAS, a new animated holiday special, premieres Friday, Nov. 28 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, streaming live and on demand on Paramount+*. The hour-long special offers viewers the opportunity to create new shared family holiday traditions with the “PAW Patrol” pups. Spin Master Entertainment’s top-rated preschool franchise “PAW Patrol” airs regularly on Nickelodeon.

A PAW PATROL CHRISTMAS features a mix of original and classic holiday songs in a heartwarming story following construction-savvy pup Rubble. He is looking forward to Santa bringing him a new laser drill, but things take a turn when Santa comes down with a cold and can’t deliver any presents. When Mayor Humdinger decides he’s going to the North Pole to take all the gifts for himself, it’s up to the PAW Patrol to stop him.

The holiday event is part of a previously announced slate of original hour-long “PAW Patrol” specials, each centering on a different pup, which will begin rolling out this fall with VALIENTE: A TRACKER STORY, premiering Friday, Oct. 3 (11:00 AM-12:00 PM, ET/PT) on Nickelodeon. The remaining specials will air on Nickelodeon in 2026, along with all new season 12 episodes of PAW PATROL.

Fans can visit the Paramount+ “ PAW Patrol” PAWsome collection , which currently includes multiple seasons, specials, blockbuster favorites PAW PATROL: THE MOVIE™, PAW PATROL: THE MIGHTY MOVIE™ sequel, the hit spinoff RUBBLE & CREW® and more. Preschoolers and families can also play and sing along with their favorite Nickelodeon characters in Nickelodeon’s RIDE & SING podcast, launching Sept. 25 with a “PAW Patrol” Marshall-themed episode, wherever listeners get their podcasts.

Since launching on Nickelodeon on Aug. 12, 2013, Spin Master Entertainment’s PAW PATROL has consistently ranked as a top-rated preschool series, is seen in 180 territories and is translated in 33 languages. The beloved property’s first-ever spinoff, RUBBLE & CREW®, also produced by Spin Master Entertainment, debuted in 2023 and follows fan-favorite character Rubble and his pup family as they use their awesome construction vehicles to build and repair whatever the town of Builder Cove needs in high-stakes adventures. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.