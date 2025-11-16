Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking Recap for 11//16/2025

This is the third episode of Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking on Food Network. The remaining teams will have to bake in the Potions Room! They will have to do the Polyjuice challenge, where they take two objects and make them into edible showpieces. Each team will be given a character as inspiration.

As always Cara Hall and Jozef Youssef will be judging.

Jujhar and Katie got Fred and George. They make the Beater’s bats in a ginger flavor….because Fred and George are gingers. Their second bake is the Love Potion.

Angel and Rui decide to make Hagrid’s teacup and saucer in a chocolate caramel flavor. They also make an apple s’more bake for the lantern.

Stefan and Andy make the Inquisitorial Squad Badge and Draco’s Nimbus 2001….which promptly leaks. Luckily, they have enough isomalt to fix it, this time adding a tube to prevent more leaking.

Molly and Priya make Bellatrix’s Dagger, using salted caramel and chai flavors and a brown sugar Skele-Gro.

Jenny and Alix make Dumbledore’s sphere out of chocolate and his lemon sherbert bowl.

Andy and Stefan have the Devil’s Snare advantage, which will tie the other teams together by their wrists.

Jujhar and Katie taste test their bakes!

Angel has the twins dance.

Devil’s Snare! The teams now must bake while tied together for ten minutes. It is like every sitcom troupe where two people get handcuffed together and can’t find the key.

Before long, time is up and it is time for the bakes to be judged. It is amazing how they can’t tell what is real and what is fake on most of them!

After the judges give the pros and cons of each, Jujhar and Katie are announced the winners and have an advantage next week.

Jenny and Alex and Angel and Rui are in the bottom two, with Angel and Rui going home.

Prepare for a twist next week, stay tuned!