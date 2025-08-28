Gone Star Leven Rambin Talks to TVGrapevine

Leven Rambin has been impressing audiences since she portrayed autistic teen Lily Montgomery on the ABC soap opera All My Children. Since then, she has grown up and appeared in the Hunger Games, True Detective and One Tree Hill.

Now she is playing the role of Kick in the WGN America series Gone. As always, she keeps us captivated and leaves us wanting more.

For Leven, the role was a huge blessing. At the time she was cast, she had been going through a difficult time in her life, so the role helped her get through it. She credits Kick for teaching her how to be strong and considers her to be an angel in her life. She hopes that other people watching see this as well and find their own inner strength. Leven thinks that if Kick can be strong despite all she has been through, she (as well so others) can be as well.

Leven loves the fact that she is able to also make the character her own and add her own spin to Kick with the help of the writers. She believes that as a woman, she understands Kick in a different way and together with the writers, makes her the best she can be.

In addition to acting on Gone, Leven is hard at work on several other projects. She is in the middle of writing her own project, which she hopes comes into fruition in the near future. While she did not give too much away about this project, she promises it is something people are going to want to tune in to see. She can also be seen in the Netflix series The Dirt, which tells e story of rock and roll band Motley Crew.

Although she is an incredible actress,there is more to Leven than we see on TV and in the movies. She is a headstrong, intelligent woman who works hard in every job she is given. Her powerful demeanor and determination in every aspect of her career makes her a wonderful role model for youth and adults alike. As long as she continues to do this (as well as act and write) she will be truly successful in her own right.