Get The Look from Clarins: Alex Lee Aillon

At a recent event, Clarins did the look for model Alex Lee Aillon, girlfriend of Paris Brosnan. Here is the breakdown for your convenience.

Alex Lee Aillon

Skincare

•Water Comfort One-Step Cleanser w/ Peach

•Chamomile Toning Lotion

•Eye Contour Gel

•Hydra-Essential Bi-phase Serum

•Hydra-Essential Moisturizer

•Hydra-Essential Moisture Replenishing Lip Balm – Lip prep

Makeup

Skin:

•SOS Primer 01 Rose – Applied to orbital bone, bridge of nose, bow of lips

•SOS Primer 03 Coral – Entire face

•SOS Primer 06 Bronzer (limited shade) throughout contours

•Skin Illusion Foundation – all over

Eyes:

•Purple Rain – Diffused on upper and lower lash-line and blended through crease.

•01 Nude Eye Shadow Quad – Deepest shade on lash line, rose through crease, gold inner corner of eyes.

•Fig Eyeliner – diffused across upper lash line

•Peach Girl Ombré Eyeshdow – Center of eyelid

•Supra Mascara

•03 Blonde Brow Pencil

•Double Fix Mascara – lifted through brow

Cheeks:

•Limited Edition 002 Bronzer – through contours, hairline, cheek bones, jawline.

•06 Cheeky Coral – Apples of cheeks

•05 Cheeky Boum – along orbital bone to blend and highlight

Lips:

•01 Fair Lip Liner – Filled in entire lip

•Instant Light Lip Perfector 06 Rosewood Shimmer – All over

•Light Stone Kooples Lip Oil – Center of lips

Body:

•SOS Primer 00 Universal Light – Collar bone and shoulders.