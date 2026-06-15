Pictionary
Misc.

Pictionary Makes a Comeback Thanks to a Celebrity Game Night

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on March 15, 2020 @ 11:54 am

Selena Gomez and Madison Prewett got together this past week for a game night….perhaps to take Madison’s mind off her breakup with The Bachelor’s Peter Weber. They had several friends join them and posted about the fun night on Instagram.

Rob Angel, is the creator of Pictionary and he has the following comment to share:

“I’m so proud  that 35 years after its inception, Pictionary continues to entertain people and create connectedness—even in trying times. I love that it sparks creativity and fun, and even teaches us to be graceful losers (better luck next time, Selena!)”

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