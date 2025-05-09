Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage Recap for Ladies Love Brunch

Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage opens with Mandy struggling to put on a necklace and Georgie trying to help. She comments on him getting her bra off with one hand as he talks about Mother’s Day.

Mandy says that she doesn’t want to do anything and he suggests that he take care of CeeCee by letting her sleep and then going to a hotel.

She asks about what he is doing for Mary, so he calls Missy, who says she is not doing anything for ‘that psycho’ and that she will get her a card on Psycho’s Day. Georgie wants to know why she is mad and Missy says she is grounded again….but not for Mexico anymore.

Mary yells at Missy to get off the phone and Georgie says he is on the line. She asks about Mother’s Day and cons him into going to church. He agrees and then talks to Mandy about it….who says this is her day.

They then realize that they have to do something for Audrey. At dinner, they explain the situation, upsetting Audrey. Jim and Mandy try to calm her down, but she is still upset.

Connor volunteers do something, but she wants him to introduce her to Chloe. He tries to get out of it but finally agrees.

Connor plays Danny Boy on the bagpipes for Chloe and invites her for Mother’s Day. She agrees to it and says moms love her. They joke around about him liking her and he goes back to playing the bagpipes.

Later on, Connor asks Georgie and Mandy to stay on Sunday because he needs a buffer. They say they have plans and say Jim can help….after saying Mandy hid Georgie for as long as she could, but then again she was pregnant. She then asks if Chloe is pregnant and he says they aren’t idiots.

Audrey and Jim talk about why Chloe is not spending Mother’s Day with her own mom. She wants the dirt, but Jim says to mind her own business. Mandy hears this and goes to tell Georgie that they need to stay home. He calls Mary, who says that they are having lunch at the McCallister home. She balks at this, but admits she loves brunch.

Jim is working on a car when Ruben comes in, threatening to tickle him, only to have Jim threaten to fire him. As they go back and forth, Georgie tells him about Mother’s Day. Jim tells Ruben to slam the car on him, saying that this will be a disaster.

Ruben asks about Jim’s mom and he says she is dead. Georgie says this is a lie as Jim continues to snark.

Mandy tells Audrey the plan and she is not happy. They argue about it until Mandy says she agrees with Audrey’s hairdresser saying she looks like Meg Ryan.

Georgie gives Mandy coffee and a card in bed with a poem about how much he loves her and how he is sorry she has to spend the day with her mom.

Later on, Georgie and Mary argue in the car over spending the day with Audrey as Mandy and Audrey argue over seating arrangements because she wants to be next to Chloe.

Meanwhile, Connor coaches Chloe on how to deal with Audrey.

Everyone arrives and Jim gives out mimosas. Mary turns it down and says God would judge them. This leads to more tension, which goes into dinner. Mary tries to get to know Chloe, making Audrey jealous. She tries to move her seat to get closer to her and misses a story Chloe was sharing.

Georgie says CeeCee needs a diaper change, which Jim happily volunteers to do.

Mary and Audrey fight until Georgie yells at them to stop, only to be told to be quiet.

Jim cuddles with a fussy CeeCee, saying that he doesn’t want to go out there either. He tries to open the door, only to hear arguing. He closes it and says Father’s Day is not like this.

Georgie and Mandy reflect on the day and engage in sexy time, only to hear Connor play the bagpipes. He tells her to pretend they are doing it in Scotland as the episode comes to a close.