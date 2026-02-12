The Traitors Recap for Season Four Episode Nine

The Traitors on Peacock TV opens with Eric finding out Rob is a traitor and freaking out Burton Guster style. He is recruited as a traitor and then the two of them plan on murdering someone. Eric quips he needs a diaper and maybe an aspirin (that part cut out) because he is about to shit his pants and his head is about to explode.

They think Johnny is about to sing his swan song at the banishment and know Kristen has the shield, so they throw around Natalie and Dorinda’s names before coming to a decision.

Rob, Mark and Kristen arrive at breakfast and think it could be Johnny who is gone, but also wonder about Tara and if she could be trusted.

Eric and Tara also arrive. He is too nervous to talk and just eats his croissants while Tara worries about Johnny.

Johnny and Maura are also alive and well! He feels like an idiot for being a ‘blanket’ for Candiace and worries about his safety.