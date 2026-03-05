The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap for 3/5/2026

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Bravo opens with Rachel talking to her son about buying Hermes bracelets for girls.

Erika gets a facial.

Sutton uses a new rollie TV.

Dorit fills Boz in on her Hamptons weekend. She says it was the best weekend she has had in a long time. Boz tells her about the trash talk from Kyle.

Kyle orders coffee and banana bread and meets up with Amanda. They talk about her manifestation event, which we all know was a disaster. Kyle trash talks how Dorit was acting.

Needless to say, Dorit is not a happy bunny and does some trash talking of her own regarding Kyle’s marriage.

Despite the drama, Boz wants to take everyone to a villa in Italy.

Rachel talks to her kids about the divorce and their lives going forward. It is actually very sad to watch and my heart breaks for all of them.

Amanda and Eddie work on wedding planning. They are going all out and combining Christian and Jewish traditions,

Kyle and Kyle plan for the trip, reminisce about LVP and talk about/worry about Dorit.

Everyone else packs for the trip as well. Rachel packing is so mesmerizing because she has such beautiful style.

Sutton is going to room with Amanda so she can get to know her better and to give her another chance.

On travel day, Dorit is late as per usual. Kathy has a ton of stuff and despite Jennifer saying traveling with Kathy is like herding cats, they arrive on time.

Who is this Natalie lady?

Everyone arrives in style and stays at a villa owned by one of Boz’s friends. However, they all arrive in different groups because this is apparently The Amazing Race or something. They get tours, drinks, massages and other fun stuff.

Seriously, they are complaining about sleeping in twin beds? For a trip like this, I would sleep sitting on the crapper.

Sutton and Amanda have a heart to heart about their lives, and it is actually kind of enlightening and sweet. It seems like Sutton really wants to look out for Amanda.

That’s it? More next week, then. Stay tuned.