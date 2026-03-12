Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage Recap for 3/12/2026

Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage on CBS opens with Mandy and Georgie watching the weather. She is mad because her replacement is pretty, so she makes fun of her. Jim comes in and wants to know what they are watching while Mandy continues to complain. Georgie tries to comfort her but leaves the room with Jim while Mandy continues to complain.

Audrey asks Georgie and Mandy what they are doing tonight and hints that Mandy needs to shower. Mandy says she showered recently, but Georgie says her legs are getting bushy. Connor gives them trivia about women shaving their legs during WWII when material for nylons were used for parachutes, which Jim finds unhelpful. Connor says he never said it was, only interesting.

Audrey brings up Georgie’s upcoming 21st birthday. They all begin to plan even though Georgie doesn’t want a fuss since Mandy is so sad over the loss of her job. She says just pick something, so he says she can shave her legs. Connor says she can also wear nylons since they are available again.

Mandy wants Jim to call the station to complain about the new weather girl so she can get her job back, but he refuses.

Mary calls, wanting to know what they are doing for Georgie’s birthday. Mandy says there are no plans, so Mary thinks this is code since Georgie is in the room. She says this is not the case, so Mary says that she will make dinner and even let him have alcohol, but no hard stuff since it is not a speakeasy. Mandy says she will leave the moonshine in her car and she is not joking.

The phone rings again and it is Missy, saying she and her friend Jennifer will provide the venue for the party if she brings booze. Mandy refuses and says she will bring booze to Missy’s 21st. Missy says she won’t have a 40 year old plan her party and Mandy says she will be 37 at that point.

At work, Georgie mentions his birthday and Ruben agrees to take him out to a bar as a rite of passage.

Mandy gives CeeCee ice cream for lunch as Audrey plans what to get Georgie for his birthday. This leads to them arguing and Mandy thinking she is a bad wife and mom. Audrey thinks she is also kind of a crappy daughter.

Georgie tells Mandy about the night out with Ruben and hints that it is a guy’s night. Mandy insists on going anyway, so they decide to go to Mary’s first and then to the bar after.

At the Cooper home, Mary gives Georgie champagne, cake and gifts….a wallet. Mandy gives him the money clip Audrey planned on getting him and keeps chugging champagne.

At the bar, Mandy gets Georgie and the guys tequila shots while Connor puts music (NOT Aerosmith despite Georgie’s suggestion) on the jukebox. Mandy wakes up hungover.

Mandy goes to the kitchen and earns some snarkiness from Audrey, who says Georgie and Mandy fought when they got home and he slept on the couch. Mandy tries to piece things together while Jim says that the money clip clogged the toilet. Audrey says that they need to figure what happened so she can win the fight. Jim wants to know why, but Audrey says not now.

Mandy talks to Connor who walks her through the night. At the bar, Georgie wanted her to slow down, but she wanted to blow off steam and keep drinking. Ruben convinced her to play pool while Georgie and Connor talk about the Mandy situation.

Mandy calls the shop to talk to Georgie but gets Ruben instead. He talks to her about the pool game, how she got mad and hit him with the pool cue. She also called Scott, which led to the fight with her and Georgie. She did not get her job back, but Ruben got a date with a hot girl named Rebecca.

Georgie and Mandy finally talk and he tells her about getting sick in the truck and ruining his birthday, leading to the fight. She says it seems like everything came easy to him, even though he says he works his ass off. They finally semi-make up when they realize that without mistakes they made, there would be no CeeCee. Oh, and Mandy is the one who flushed the money clip down the toilet.

The show ends with CeeCee flushing stuff down the toilet and saying bye-bye.