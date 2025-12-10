The Amazing Race Recap for 12/10/2025

Tonight is the season finale of CBS’s The Amazing Race 38. As of now, Paige and Izzy, Joseph and Adam, Taylor and Kyland and Jas and Jag are all in the running for the million-dollar prize. When we last left our teams, we were still waiting to see if Izzy and Paige or Joseph and Adam made it to the final three and join Jas and Jag and Kyland and Taylor.

Joseph and Adam are the final team in the finale, meaning Izzy and Paige are eliminated. As an aside, the ladies got married earlier this month, so congratulations to them!

The final three are heading to NYC! The teams rush to the Empire State Building and all make friends with their respective cab drivers.

They must rappel down the Empire State Building from the 103rd floor to the 90th floor.

Jag and Jas are in the lead and totally pumped. Kyland and Taylor are hot on their heels with Joseph and Adam bringing up the rear.

One by one, the teams rappel down and head to Sesame Street and meet Cookie Monster, who has them go to a Epices Bakery, pick up a package and bring it back to him. All the while, he and Phil Keoghan eat COOKIES!

Jas and Jag maintain the lead, with Kyland and Taylor right behind them and Joseph and Adam still bringing up the rear.

Kyland and Taylor still have the same cab driver, Luka and seem to be friends with him.

Jas and Jag are starstruck by Cookie Monster. Oscar the Grouch is also there to give them their clue, which takes them to Spandex House.

Kyland and Taylor finish meeting Cookie Monster and Oscar the Grouch and pass Kyland and Taylor on the way.

Cookie Monster wants to do the show with Oscar the Grouch, who says he will only do it if he loses.

Joseph and Adam struggle finding a taxi.

Once at Spandex House, the teams must dig up a swatch card, find the fabric, grab sixteen bolts and deliver it to the Fashion Institute of Technology.

Joseph and Adam are still in the back of the pack as the other two teams struggle with their delivery.

Jas and Jag get their fabric caught in the wheel of one of their carts, setting them behind.

Joseph and Adam are on the same wavelength as the other teams as they finally catch up and begin to deliver the fabric.

Even so, the other teams get there first and head to Seret Studios for the next clue, which has them doing a show themed crossword puzzle.

Taylor and Kyland seem to do well, while Jag and Jas get tripped up a bit. Joseph and Adam are still behind.

Jag and Jas finish and now must head to Yankee Stadium.

Now Kyland and Taylor are tripped up.

Joseph and Adam are also struggling.

Kyland and Taylor finish and head to Yankee Stadium.

Jas and Jag WIN THE AMAZING RACE!!!!

Kyland and Taylor are in second place!!!

Adam and Joseph are in third place!!!!

That’s a wrap for this season!