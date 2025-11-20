Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage Recap for 11/20/2025

Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage opens with Georgie, Mandy, Jim and Audrey eating dinner and worrying about Connor. Georgie wonders if he ran away like Missy does, but Jim reminds him he is 27 and can’t run away, he should be leaving.

They all debate on what to do with Connor. Georgie offers to talk to him, but Audrey wants to take care of him, leading to more debating and bickering.

Later on, Georgie brings Connor dinner and forces them to hang out and talk, but not before they send Audrey away since she is listening at the door. They go on a drive and talk about how Chloe thought he didn’t have his life together enough to have a baby had she been pregnant and says that she isn’t exactly on the right path either.

Connor wants to call Chloe to tell her how he feels, but Georgie tells him to vent to him instead. This leads to Connor talking about his hurt about the situation and their sex life.

At home, Jim and Audrey discuss the Connor situation and what to do. She worries and he thinks this could make him grow up.

Georgie and Mandy are in bed later that night when they see Connor in the room. Mandy wants him out so he leaves to watch movies with Connor. However, this leads to Connor calling Chloe and fighting with her, Georgie fighting with Connor when he finds out what he did and the ladies waking up, annoyed about the situation.

The next day, Mandy is trying to get CeeCee to put away her toys when Connor comes in, asking for help making a resume. She agrees to help, while he gets CeeCee to put away her toys.

Connor and Mandy go to work on the resume, but end up drinking beers together and talking about their love life woes. Jim comes in and joins them, talking about his first girlfriend breaking his heart.

Georgie tries to talk to a girl at the store in hopes of setting her up with Connor, but Ruben intercepts, trying to hit on her. This creeps her out, causing her to leave and them to argue.

Connor, Mandy and Jim play beer pong and get drunk, upsetting Audrey, until she decides to join them despite not having any break up stories. Luckily, the baby is at Mary’s.

Georgie joins them and they discuss burning Chloe’s stuff and ordering pizza.

Later on, they reflect on things and Connor decides to send songs to Dr. Demento. As he gets to work, everyone else discusses him living at home forever.

As Connor works on the music, Georgie checks on him, complimenting his pump-up music. Once the song is done, Connor shares it with the family, who are all confused. Audrey says it is so good.

Connor sends out the demo tape, which Dr. Demento finds catchy….as the episode comes to a close.