Five Fast Facts About Actor Judd Lormand

Judd Lormand one of the most recognizable actors on TV today. He has been in shows such as Nashville, Satisfaction and Devious Maids. He has also appeared in many movies, each time captivating us with his performance and winning smile.

TVGrapevine recently had the chance to talk to Judd in an exclusive interview. Below are some of the highlights from our chat.

1. The handsome actor is a series regular in the CBS series SEAL Team as Lt. Commander Eric Blackburn. He says that this is me of the best roles he has ever had and is happy that he gets to be a part of something so wonderful. He has nothing but good things to say about the cast and crew and has loved every moment of being on the show. He is excited to see what is next and hopes that the journey will continue for as long as possible.

2. He hopes that the show will one day bring Yvonne Strahovski from Handmaid’s Tale on as a guest star. He is a huge fan of her work and would love to get a chance to work with her.

3. His biggest dream is to make a movie that his young children can enjoy. He would especially love to do a Pixar movie. Family is very important to him and he loves spending time with them as much as possible. One of his favorite things to do is spend time with them during the holidays and starting special traditions.

4. Judd is also a huge wrestling fan. In fact, one of his very good friends is WWE fan favorite AJ Styles. He says that before SEAL Team, he used to work on independent wrestling shows. He is still a huge fan of the sport and loves watching as much as possible.

5. Judd’s positivity and huge heart are part of what makes him one of the likable people in the business. As his career progresses, he will continue to make us smile, not only due to his acting, but also because of who he is as a person. Best of luck to him in the future.