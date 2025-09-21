The Unicorn: Meet Makenzie Moss

Makenzie Moss is one of the biggest up and coming actresses on TV today. She has already appeared in several TV shows and movies, including the Pup Star movies, God Bless The Broken Road and Black-ish. Each performance showed off her talent and personality, gaining her fans of all ages.

Now, she is set to star in the new CBS series The Unicorn, which premieres tonight as part of the new Thursday night lineup.

In a recent interview with TVGrapevine, Makenzie took time to discuss the show, life and her dream project Below are some of the highlights from our chat.

1. Makenzie plays Natalie, who lives with her sister and widowed dad, both of whom entered the world of dating. She revealed that she loves the role and looks forward to seeing where it goes in the future. She also thinks that the show is different than others airing right now and is excited to see the fan reaction. You will need to tune in to see what ‘different kind of show’ means.

2. The character of Natalie is a sporty tomboy who has a passion for soccer. She also has a bit of a sassy, sarcastic side and a chip on her shoulder. Picture Jo Polniaczek from Facts of Life with Missy Cooper from Young Sheldon mixed in….you’d be close. America is going to fall in love with her and her character and most likely both will become role models for the young girls of America. (Also, can we cross this show over with Young Sheldon and see her and Missy together?)

3. She began acting at a young age and grew up in the entertainment industry. Her mom is a musical theatre actress and her dad works in other aspects of the business. In fact, her father is the one who helped her get her start by helping her get her first role in a Motts for Tots commercial. It led to Makenzie getting bitten by theacting bug and as they say, the rest is history.

4. Makenzie hopes to continue acting in the future. She has big dreams and goals that include more acting and her other passion of writing. She is also a competitive dancer and would love to eventually compete on Dancing With The Stars.

5. She is an avid TV fan, especially when it comes to reality TV. Aside from DWTS, she loves catching up on the Bachelor franchise and Love Island. As for scripted TV, her go to show is Stranger Things.

The Unicorn airs Thursdays on CBS. Check your local listings for showtimes.