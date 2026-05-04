Five Facts About Saving My Baby’s Brianne Davis

Brianne Davis has had quite a successful career. She has starred in several TV shows and movies, including Dead Water, Six and Masters of Sex, captivating us with each performance.

Her next movie is Saving My Baby, which will premiere on Lifetime January 4th, is no different. Below are some highlights from our recent chat.

1. In the movie, she plays a pregnant woman who gets into an accident and later must deal with her husband trying to take the baby. There are many twists and turns, all ending in a way that will leave everyone shocked. (You will need to tune in to see what that means!)



2. Brianne was actually pregnant in real life when she was filming this movie. It actually ended up becoming challenging because there are scenes in the movie where she is no longer pregnant. However, they were able to make it work and she looked fabulous!



3. In addition to being a new mom in the movie, Brianne loved the fact that she got to play a strong woman. While she didn’t give much away as to how strong her character is (we have to keep some surprises!) she did say that she likes the fact that her character didn’t need to be rescued or rely on a man. She finds these roles to be her favorites because she likes what these women represent and what they teach other women.



4. In addition to her acting career, Brianne is also a brand new mommy! She was happy that she got the chance to spend the holidays with her new little one and making new, fun memories and traditions. Her secret to balancing it all? Taking it one day at a time.



5. Fans would be surprised to know that Brianne loves romance novels. Her favorites are the ones that can be purchased at the drugstore book section. She admits that they are cheesy, but they are a great, fun way to escape.



Saving My Baby airs January 4th. Check your local listings for showtimes.