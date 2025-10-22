DWTS Axes Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews

There is a HUGE Dancing With The Stars shakeup. Tom Bergeron, who is the show’s OG host announced on Twitter this afternoon that he will not be returning for the show’s 29th season. Moments later, it was announced that his co-host Erin Andrews was also let go from the show.

ABC and BBC Studios, which produces the series, said: “Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the Dancing with the Starsfamily. As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success. Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom. Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show.

Story developing….