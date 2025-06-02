Duck Dynasty The Revival Recap for 6/1/2025

-Duck Dynasty is back! More accurately, it is Duck Dynasty: The Revival! The Robertson family has returned to let America know what they are doing now and how things have changed since the show ended.

-I love how the ducks in the beginning are symbolic to the Robertson family…and how they have all grown and changed since the show ended.

-However, the guys are still hunting, sporting their beards and bickering….so some things never change.

-I love how there are a lot of flashbacks to the OG show as they…talk about chicken leaders? All righty then!

-The Duck Commander has a museum, several businesses, a podcast studio and a gift shop now.

-Willie is just snarking on everything and everyone.

-Godwin is back! WOOHOO!

-Does he know about the office? What office? I think that the office is a disaster area.

-Bella trying to find a way to sell shirts with Willie’s face on it is hilarious.

-There is Duck Dynasty coffee now. ::makes mental note to buy some for my sister and BIL::

–Willie’s office looks like it belongs in Barbie’s Dream House.

Not Willie interrupting Sadie’s podcast to bitch about his office….which is now her office.

-Everyone is in on this office fight, including Duck Commander Jeffery, who comments on how hard it is to get answers from Willie.

-Willie had no idea that there are company meetings.

-There is something so cute about the family working out together.

-Willie is in his fake office in the museum because Sadie took over his office.

-The company meeting is about where people can and cannot poop. I am not even making this up.

-Willie is fully/semi-retired….which he announces in a long speech that no one is paying attention to, not even the dog.

-The baby sprinkle for Rebecca is mostly an excuse to snark on Willie’s speech about being semi-retired.

-UNCLE SI!!!!! He was always my favorite. He and the guys decide to make an obstacle course test to choose who will take over for Willie.

-The back and forth with the debate of the Willie takeover and the sprinkle is hilarious.

-Rebecca found out she was pregnant when she was going for a boob job consultation.

-The coffee John Luke made for the new baby is the cutest thing ever.

-The family meets at 4:00 am to go duck hunting….or at least Willie does…everyone else shows up later, which he finds annoying.

-Nobody is paying attention to Willie….nor do they know how to even duck hunt….or at least Sadie had no idea.

-Will is making a rap song on the duck caller. Willie is not amused.

-John Like is making coffee while Sadie records everything for their social media page. Again, Willie is not amused.

-Aw, Rebecca had her baby! A little boy named Xander!

-Korie having a heart to heart with Willie about how life is changing is so sweet. You can tell she loves him and how much she worries about him, especially when he begins to cry about his aging parents. He claims it is the onions, but she knows it isn’t.

-Everyone celebrates the baby and lets Willie know he is being weird…although they wouldn’t have it any other way.

-The show ends with a prayer and them saying faith, family and ducks is the way to go…..cue the flashbacks!