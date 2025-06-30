Duck Dynasty The Revival Recap for 6/29/2025

-Seeing the Robertsons at the petting zoo is so adorable, They have the cutest family dynamic and I love how they can do fun stuff like this together.

-It seems like they are starting their own mini farm. Korie has so many ideas on what she wants to do, such as making ice cream out of goat milk, while Willie wonders how they can make it all happen.

-Jacob and Bella are playing some sort of shooting game with Christian and Sadie. Christian makes snarky comments about being able to shoot even with a belly, which annoys the pregnant Sadie.

-Zane is a Star Student. YAY!

-The guys are going hunting over the weekend because Willie wants his grandsons to be more outdoorsy. There is a better than decent chance this won’t go well.

-Korie is so excited to have her own farm and tries to tell the grandbabies to convince Willie that they want chickens. Wasn’t this Willie’s idea in the first place?

-Willie makes them choose between ice cream and chickens….with chickens winning.

-Can’t they get both?

-The family decide to raise chickens first. Everyone is excited….so excited that they even discuss it on Sadie’s podcast. The only one who has reservations is Uncle Si, who doesn’t think the guys can build the coop and warns them about the coop getting raided by wild animals.

-Sadie and Bella make Christian and Jacob wear fake pregnancy bellies to they know what it is like to be pregnant. They must wear them for three days or face a funny consequence. Kay finds it hilarious and thinks they won’t even last three hours.

-Willie wants Uncle Si in charge of the chickens since he is so experienced…..and can share some very TMI stories about raising chickens.

-John Luke, Jacob and Christian go out to buy supplies for the coop….which concerns Korie. The latter two are in pregnancy bellies, which they try to explain to the bored clerk.

-It seems like all the other Duck Commander guys are in on the action.

-Nobody seems to really know what to do when it comes to building the coop.

-Uncle Si is giving commentary as the coop is being built.

-The guys going hunting with Zane is….a choice. I don’t think Zane quite grasps what is going on, but he seems excited to be included.

-Christian complaining about the belly reminds me of that episode of Step by Step when Carol and Dana made JT and Frank wear pregnancy bellies for the same reason the guys are wearing it in this episode.

-This chicken coop is never going to be built because as Uncle Si says, the chickens came before the coop….and the guys don’t seem to know what they are doing.

-I can’t watch this hunting scene….

-Are the ladies buying a coop because they don’t trust the men to do it themselves?

-Zane killed his first deer and…..I have no words.

-The chicken coop is now in the water. So, the work was a colossal waste of time. Luckily, the ladies backup coop will come in handy. However, the guys are still trying to save their own coop.

-The guys survived the challenge, even with the fake contraction pains Sadie made them face. They learned their lesson!

-The episode ends with dinner, family time and fun.