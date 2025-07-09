Dancing With the Stars Season 33 Cast Reveal
Originally posted on September 27, 2024 @ 1:13 am
Dancing With the Stars Season 33 Cast Reveal
Dancing With the Stars Season 33 Cast Reveal…12 celebrities will be joining this season, including an iconic TV dad, an NBA legend, an Olympic fan favorite and MORE!
The moment we have all been waiting for is here! It is time to announce the season 33 Dancing With the Stars cast! The show will air on ABC and Disney + on September 17th, with twelve couples competing for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. The cast was revealed live on Good Morning America this morning.
Alfonso Ribiero and Julianne Hough host, while Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli judge.
Without further ado, here is our cast!
Olympic star and Penn State alum Stephen Nedoroscik with his partner Rylee Arnold
NBA star Dwight Howard with his partner Daniella Karagach
Bachelorette Jenn Tran with partner Sasha Farber
Beverly Hills,90210 star Tori Spelling with partner Pasha Pashkov
Family Matters star Reginald VelJohnson with partner Emma Slater
Model Brooks Nader with partner Gleb Savchenko
Academy Award nominee Eric Roberts with partner Britt Stewart
Inventing Anna inspiration Anna Delvey with partner Ezra Sosa
Disney star Chandler Kinney with partner Brandon Armstrong
Olympic stat Illona Maher with partner Alan Bersten
Bachelor star Joey Graziadei with partner Jenna Johnson
NFL star Danny Amedela with partner Witney Carson
Real Housewives of Atlanta/The Traitors star Phaedra Parks with partner Val Chmerkovskiy
Stay tuned for updates on the contestants and their respective partners as the show premieres on September 17th, on ABC and Disney +.
Who are you all rooting for? Check out our recaps as the show airs LIVE from Hollywood every week!