Dancing With the Stars Season 33 Cast Reveal

Dancing With the Stars Season 33 Cast Reveal…12 celebrities will be joining this season, including an iconic TV dad, an NBA legend, an Olympic fan favorite and MORE!

The moment we have all been waiting for is here! It is time to announce the season 33 Dancing With the Stars cast! The show will air on ABC and Disney + on September 17th, with twelve couples competing for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. The cast was revealed live on Good Morning America this morning.

Alfonso Ribiero and Julianne Hough host, while Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli judge.

Without further ado, here is our cast!

Olympic star and Penn State alum Stephen Nedoroscik with his partner Rylee Arnold

NBA star Dwight Howard with his partner Daniella Karagach

Bachelorette Jenn Tran with partner Sasha Farber

Beverly Hills,90210 star Tori Spelling with partner Pasha Pashkov

Family Matters star Reginald VelJohnson with partner Emma Slater

Model Brooks Nader with partner Gleb Savchenko

Academy Award nominee Eric Roberts with partner Britt Stewart

Inventing Anna inspiration Anna Delvey with partner Ezra Sosa

Disney star Chandler Kinney with partner Brandon Armstrong

Olympic stat Illona Maher with partner Alan Bersten

Bachelor star Joey Graziadei with partner Jenna Johnson

NFL star Danny Amedela with partner Witney Carson

Real Housewives of Atlanta/The Traitors star Phaedra Parks with partner Val Chmerkovskiy

Stay tuned for updates on the contestants and their respective partners as the show premieres on September 17th, on ABC and Disney +.

Who are you all rooting for? Check out our recaps as the show airs LIVE from Hollywood every week!