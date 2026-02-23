Baking Championship: Next Gen Recap for 2/23/2026

It is semifinals week on Baking Championship: Next Gen on Food Network. The final four teams get to meet The Cat in the Hat and watch a preview for the movie starring the cat himself.

The challenge is making an animal helper that will bring joy to kids and have a rhyming name.

Abigal and Kenneth make a snake on a rake on top of a lemon cheesecake.

Maci and Emmett have a frog on a log that helps people get calmer. The dessert is a cherry pie with a lattice crust. Rice cereal treats will be used for their decorations.

Akbar and Genesis make a bee on a key representing joy and happiness. Their caramel apple pecan pie will have rice crispy treats on top for the bee on a key.

Leia and Keira make coconut pull away cupcakes with mango for their yeti with confetti theme. They ask Genesis and Akbar for advice and are told to add more sugar to the filling.

Duff and Kardea go around looking at each team and offering advice and comforting words.

Kenneth keeps eating the cream puffs and annoying Abigail.

Before long, time is up and it is time for the judges to give the pros and cons of each bake.

Leia and Keira and Abigail and Kenneth are the top two teams, with Abigail and Kenneth winning the challenge. They are in the finale.

Maci and Emmett and Akbar and Genesis are in the bottom two, with Maci and Emmett going home.

Finale next week, stay tuned!