Former Vice President Dick Cheney Passes Away at 84

Sad news for the country today. Former Vice President Dick Cheney had died. He was 84 years old.

His family released the following statement to the media:

“Richard B. Cheney, the 46th Vice President of the United States, died last night, November 3, 2025. He was 84 years old. His beloved wife of 61 years, Lynne, his daughters, Liz and Mary, and other family members were with him as he passed. The former Vice President died due to complications of pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease.

“For decades, Dick Cheney served our nation, including as White House Chief of Staff, Wyoming’s Congressman, Secretary of Defense, and Vice President of the United States.

“Dick Cheney was a great and good man who taught his children and grandchildren to love our country, and to live lives of courage, honor, love, kindness, and fly fishing. We are grateful beyond measure for all Dick Cheney did for our country. And we are blessed beyond measure to have loved and been loved by this noble giant of a man.”

Dick served as Vice President under the George W Bush administration from 2000-2008 and continued to share his love for America after leaving office.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones during this time.