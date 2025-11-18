Dancing With the Stars Recap for 11/18/2025

Tonight is Prince night on ABC’s Dancing With the Stars. The six remaining stars are in the ballroom to test out their dancing skills in hopes of winning the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. They will dance TWO dances to iconic songs from the man himself.

Alfonso Ribiero and Julianne Hough host, while Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli judge.

Star: Elaine Hendrix

Claim to Fame: 90s Icon and activist

Pro: Alan Bersten

Dance: Foxtrot

Song: I Wanna Be Your Lover

Sammi: This is a wonderful way to kick off Prince night! For someone who was worried about doing well, she is killing it tonight. This is by FAR her best performance ever and she had the perfect combination of sass, technique and star quality.

Carrie Ann: It was a solid performance, but wants to see her push to the edge.

Derek: It was beautiful and incredible, but wants her to keep fighting to get into the finals.

Bruno: She is radiant as ever tonight.

Score: 9-9-9=27/30

Star: Alix Earle

Claim to Fame: Influencer

Pro: Val Chmerkovskiy

Dance: Argentine Tango

Song: Little Red Corvette

Sammi: Sexy. Hot. Filled with insane chemistry. Spot on choreography. I have no notes.

Derek: He didn’t like it, HE LOVED IT! She can make it to the end.

Bruno: She is the red goddess, but work on some sharpness.

Carrie Ann: She has grown the most, but let go a bit.

Score: 9-10-9=28/30

Star: Whitney Leavitt

Claim to Fame: Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star

Pro: Mark Ballas

Dance: Cha cha cha

Song: 1999

Sammi: This is incredible! She is definitely one of the best dancers we have had on the show in a very long time. That was one of my favorite cha cha chas of all time. WOW.

Bruno: She floored it and it had everything needed for the cha cha cha.

Carrie Ann: She performed well, but she seemed to be concentrating a bit too hard.

Derek: Literal perfection.

Score: 9-10-10=29/30

Star: Dylan Efron

Claim to Fame: Traitors star

Pro: Daniella Karagach

Dance: Tango

Song: I Would Die 4 U

Sammi: It is a very good, proper tango. He nails all the steps and seems to be putting everything into it.

Carrie Ann: There was a mess up with footwork and connecting with the music but once he was in, he had it.

Derek: He explains how to do the footwork better, but thinks it was fantastic.

Bruno: He is really improving.

Score: 9-9-9=27/30

Star: Jordan Chiles

Claim to Fame: Olympic gymnast

Pro: Ezra Sosa

Dance: Jive

Song: Raspberry Beret

Sammi: Her best dance to date. She looks like she is having a blast out there and brings pure joy to the dance floor. I love every moment of this!

Derek: He loved it but wanted more bite.

Bruno: She lost a bit of timing, but otherwise it was brillant.

Carrie Ann: She did mess up a bit, but it was the best performance of the night.

Score: 9-9-9=27/30

Star: Robert Irwin

Claim to Fame: TV personality and wildlife conservationist

Pro: Witney Carson

Dance: Jive

Song: Baby I’m a Star

Sammi: This is the perfect way to end round one. He is the most fun, adorable, joyous dancer the show has seen in a long time. I just adore watching him and smile from start to finish every time he hits the dance floor.

Bruno: It was a superstar jive.

Carrie Ann: That is how you demand to be in the finale.

Derek: That was incredible.

Score: PERFECT SCORE!!

PART TWO

Star: Elaine Hendrix

Claim to Fame: 90s Icon and activist

Pro: Alan Bersten

Dance: Paso Doble

Song: When Doves Cry

Sammi: She wanted the finale and I think she will get it with this dance. WHOA, she is really killing it with this paso. I thought the last dance was one of her best, but then she goes and takes it to the next level. TOP THAT! Seriously, Elaine, TOP THAT! That was EXCELLENT!

Carrie Ann: She jumps on the dance floor and hugs her.

Derek: It was powerful and what they are talking about.

Bruno: It was a regal performance.

Score: PERFECT SCORE!!!!!!!!

Star: Alix Earle

Claim to Fame: Influencer

Pro: Val Chmerkovskiy

Dance: Viennese Waltz

Song: Purple Rain

Sammi: I have no idea what I was picturing for this song, but I LOVE this! It is such a beautiful tribute to Prince and such a moving performance that I am almost in tears. WOW.

Derek: He has no doubt that she will be in the finals.

Bruno: She gave motion and emotion.

Carrie Ann: This will go down in history.

Score: PERFECT SCORE!!!!!!

Star: Dylan Efron

Claim to Fame: Traitors star

Pro: Daniella Karagach

Dance: Cha cha cha

Song: Kiss

Sammi: This is the sexiest cha cha cha we have seen in years! WOW, he’s got it ALL tonight, the moves, the sexiness, the power….he has proven he is in it to win it!!!

Bruno: He compliments his technique and improvement.

Carrie Ann: He needs to work on his arms, but the connection is there.

Derek: It was so impressive!

Score: 9-9-10=28/30

Star: Whitney Leavitt

Claim to Fame: Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star

Pro: Mark Ballas

Dance: Viennese Waltz

Song: Slow Love

Sammi: This is a beautiful way to enter them into the finals, since I am sure that they are going there. Lovely, lovely, lovely. No notes.

Carrie Ann: This is her favorite.

Derek: She showed up and delivered.

Bruno: She is immensely talented.

Score: 9-10-10=29/30

Star: Jordan Chiles

Claim to Fame: Olympic gymnast

Pro: Ezra Sosa

Dance: Argentine Tango

Song: U Got the Look

Sammi: Damn, girl! That was incredible. She put everything into that dance….she had the LOOK, pun intended. WOW!

Derek: It was a top performance.

Bruno: She was the leading lady of the dance.

Carrie Ann: She is in a class of her own.

Score: PERFECT SCORE!!!!!!

Star: Robert Irwin

Claim to Fame: TV personality and wildlife conservationist

Pro: Witney Carson

Dance: Viennese Waltz

Song: WOW

Sammi: What a way to end the semifinals! WOW. He grew so much during this competition and this is proof that he is a dancer and in it to win it. WOW! Indeed!

Bruno: It was so thrilling he wants to see the sequel.

Carrie Ann: He loves this evolution and hugs him because she is so proud.

Derek: It was ferocious.

Score: 10-9-10=29/30

RESULTS!!!! Elaine and Alan, Alix and Val and Robert and Witney are in the finale, along with Dylan and Daniella.

Whitney and Mark and Jordan and Ezra are in the maybe bottom two, with Whitney and Mark going home.

Finale next week, stay tuned.