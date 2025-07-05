Big Brother 26 Recap for 9/26/2024: Double Eviction Night

Tonight is double eviction night on CBS’s Big Brother 26. First, we will see if Leah or Angela will go to jury and then there will be an accelerated game where an HOH, nomination ceremony, POV comp and eviction will occur all before the hour is up.

The episode picks up where we left off last night. Makensy talks to Leah about the rumors going around the house regarding Leah going after Chelsie. Makensy tells her that she did what she had to do for her own game.

The two of them then talk to Chelsie. Leah says Rubina and Kimo were also going after Chelsie.

Cam also talks to Chelsie and tells her that there is a big move planned to get rid of them or Makensy during a double eviction.

Ainsley and Julie reveal that there will indeed be a double eviction tonight.

Angela and Leah give their final speeches before the first eviction begins.

Eviction votes:

Kimo: Leah

Chelsie: Leah

Cam: Leah

Rubina: Leah

In a unanimous vote, Leah is evicted from the Big Brother Household and the third member of the jury. She tearfully leaves and talks to Julie about her time in the house. She says Makensy made a huge mistake, but understands why she did what she did. At this point she isn’t sure who has her loyalty…Angela or Makensy.

HOH time! Everyone except Makensy plays a true or false game answering questions based on things AI Julie said the earlier in the week. After seven questions, Chelsie and Angela are tied and must answer the sudden death question where they guess how many minutes Jankie was alive without going over. Chelsie guesses 1,080 while Angela guesses 15,000. Chelsie wins HOH.

With only seconds to pick someone, Chelsie puts Angela and Kimo on the block.

POV comp time! They all play a game called Eye in the Sky where they have to move five balls down a teetering pathway in the fastest amount of time in three minutes. If this is not done, the one with the most amount of balls secured in the shortest time wins.

Angela and Kimo are neck and neck, but Kimo pulls ahead and wins POV.

Chelsie and Kimo know the POV will be used, but now the question remains….who will be the replacement nominee….Rubina, Cam or Makensy? Chelsie tells Rubina that no matter what, this is Angela’s swan song.

Kimo is off the block, Rubina is on.

Angela and Rubina give their speeches before the next eviction.

Votes:

Kimo: Angela

Makensy: Angela

Cam: Angela

In another unanimous vote, Angela is finally evicted from the Big Brother household and the fourth one in the jury. Before she goes, she talks to Julie about her time on the show.

More Sunday, stay tuned!