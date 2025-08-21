Dancing With the Stars Recap for 10/29/2024: Halloween Nightmares Night

Tonight is Halloween Night (Mares) on ABC’s Dancing With the Stars! Here we are….LIVEEEEE from Hollywood!

Seven couples will compete and one will be sent home tonight.

Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough host, while Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli judge.

After a fun opening act, we get down to business.

Celebrity: Ilona Maher

Claim to Fame: Olympic rugby player

Pro: Alan Bersten

Dance: Tango

Song: Psycho Killer by Miley Cyrus

Sammi: WOW, what a way to begin the night! She put every bit of power into this dance and more….the choreography, the fire, the chemistry….I am obsessed with the entire performance. It is her best one yet!

Bruno: She released her killer instinct, but has to refine her footwork.

Carrie Ann: She sees so much growth in her.

Derek: He loved it, but work on the feet.

Scores: 8-8-8=24/30

Celebrity: Dwight Howard

Claim to Fame: NBA star

Pro: Daniella Karagach

Dance: Contemporary

Song: Ring Around the Rosie by District 78

Sammi: This is a contemporary like no other….the horror movie feel takes it to a whole new level. WOW. Daniella outdid herself with the choreography and he killed it!

Carrie Ann: His artistry and commitment were amazing.

Derek: He gives him a standing ovation.

Bruno: He never saw him more determined and focused as he did tonight.

Scores: 10-9-9=28/30

Celebrity: Danny Amendola

Claim to Fame: NFL star

Pro: Witney Carson

Dance: Argentine tango

Song: Poison by RAVIN

Sammi: Everyone is bringing their A-Game tonight. This was his best dance and showed every bit of improvement he made this season. I have no other notes.

Derek: He gushes over how much he loved the entire thing.

Bruno: It was intoxicating.

Carrie Ann: Another fantastic dance!

Scores: 10-9-9=28/30

Celebrity: Jenn Tran

Claim to Fame: Bachelorette star

Pro: Sasha Farber

Dance: Contemporary

Song: Vampire by Olivia Rodrigo

Sammi: Alyson Hannigan is there to help! I think scary contemporaries are my new favorite because this one is FIRE. She put everything into this and she is proving she is here to stay.

Bruno: She is Queen of the Damned!

Carrie Ann: She needs to earn a nine and she EARNED IT!

Derek: He loved it!

Scores: 10-9-9=28/30

Celebrity: Joey Graziadei

Claim to Fame: Bachelor star

Pro: Jenna Johnson

Dance: Argentine Tango

Song: Ramalama (Bang Bang) by Roisin Murphy

Sammi: The dance seems stiff, but it works for the context of the performance….her as a ventriloquist dummy and him as the actual ventriloquist. Those lifts were amazing and the technique was spot on. As an aside, Jenna looks amazing with red hair.

Derek: He loved the content and performance, but there were a couple of unsteady moments.

Bruno: It was a thriller of a tango.

Carrie Ann: He leveled up.

Scores: 10-9-10=29/30

Celebrity: Stephen Nedoroscik

Claim to Fame: Olympic gymnast (pommel horse legend)/Penn State alum

Pro: Rylee Arnold

Dance: Contemporary

Song: I Ran (So Far Away) by Hidden Citizens

Sammi: Seeing him do a slower dance where he has to really focus shows what an amazing dancer he is….while he still has his fiery, fun personality in it, this proves he can do anything he sets his mind to and more. I LOVE IT!!

Carrie Ann: That was the best dance of the night.

Derek: He loves seeing his dramatic side.

Bruno: He gave them something special and beautiful.

Scores: 10-9-9=28/30

Celebrity: Chandler Kinney

Claim to Fame: Pretty Little Liars/Zombies star

Pro: Brandon Armstrong

Dance: Viennese waltz

Song: Secret by Denmark + Winter

Sammi: Oh…it’s the Pretty Little Liars theme song. I love this and WOW, get it, girl…..this is the best of the night and proves she belongs in the finals. Brandon, this is your year!

Bruno: He is totally spellbound.

Carrie Ann: It was strong but not her best.

Derek: He gives her a standing ovation.

Scores: 9-10-10=29/30+3 bonus from last week=32

Dwight and Daniella vs. Ilona and Alan

Cha Cha — “Ghostbusters” by Ray Parker Jr.

Both of them did a great job on this, but Ilona brought the sass this dance needed, while Dwight brought the fun.

Winner: Dwight and Daniella—they get 3 extra points

Jenn and Sasha vs. Stephen and Rylee

Salsa — “Jump In the Line” by Harry Belafonte

They both do amazing as well. Stephen and Rylee bring the fun, while Jenn and Sasha bring the sexiness.

Winner: Jenn and Sasha, giving them 3 extra points

Danny and Witney vs. Joey and Jenna

Jive — “Time Warp” by Little Nell, Patricia Quinn & Richard O’Brien

This is the only one where they seem to be on an equal playing field. Both bring the technique, style and fun to the dance floor. It’s a tough call to see which one will win.

Winner: Joey and Jenna get the 3 bonus points

Results: Dwight and Daniella, Danny and Witney, Joey and Jenna and Ilona and Alan are safe.

Stephen and Rylee, Chandler and Brandon and Jenn and Sasha are in the maybe bottom three.

Jenn and Sasha are eliminated.

More in two weeks, stay tuned.